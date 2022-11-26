Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unquestionably one of the most admired cricketers in the country for his humble gestures towards his fans.

The popularity is growing day by day and now the flamboyant player has been winning hearts again for gifting his jersey to the driver of India’s team bus in New Zealand.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Pandya, had recently triumphed over the Black Caps 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.

After coming off the victory, the interim skipper presented his autographed shirt to the man identified as Michael Jones. The other members of the Indian side also gave their signatures on the memento kit.



After receiving the special gift, Jones appeared in an interview with Indian journalist Vimal Kumar. A short clip of the chat was uploaded on the official Twitter page of One Cricket. The caption of the post said, “Hardik Pandya’s great gesture towards Team India’s bus driver in New Zealand.”

During the conversation, he described his experience of travelling with the Indian cricketers throughout the tour. While being asked about his most memorable event during the five-day long trip, Jones did not waste any time referring to the Indian jersey.

Watch the full interview here:



Jones further explained that the shirt would be brought to an auction by a charity organisation named ‘Sports Foundation’ on 31 March 2023. The organisation is known for raising funds for orphan kids who are associated with any kind of sports.

At the end, Jones went on to reveal that the craze for Indian players was quite remarkable whichever city they had travelled to during the series. As stated by him, the cricketers also used to take time to interact with the supporters.

After the positive result in the T20I series, the Indian unit led by Shikhar Dhawan endured defeat in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

Batting first, India amassed a decent total of 306 runs in 50 overs riding on the commendable performances of the top-order batters. But the heroic knocks by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham snatched the game away from them, chasing down the target quite comfortably.

India and New Zealand will square off for the second ODI on Sunday at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.