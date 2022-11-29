Team India young pacer Arshdeep Singh has revealed that bowling in tandem with speedster Umran Malik has made things easy for him and the duo share a friendly relationship on and off the field.

Notably, Arshdeep and Umran made their ODI debuts recently in the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland.

Interestingly, both bowlers have a different sets of weapons. While Arshdeep likes to deceive batters with his swing, change of pace, and yorkers, Malik is lethal with his pace and he proved it by hitting 150 km/h four times and bagging the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in the opening ODI.

“It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. bowling with him is beneficial to me because batters can get deceived by pace when they have to face 135 kph after facing someone who is bowling around 155 kph. So we are enjoying bowling alongside and off the field too. Hopefully, we will continue our partnership,” Arshdeep said in a pre-match conference ahead of the third ODI.

“I don’t think my journey is easy or challenging. We as players focus on playing, enjoying the process, and not thinking much about it being easy or challenging. When we perform our best, it feels good. We take the game match by match and don’t really think too much that I want myself here in the next year or so,” he added.

The 23-year-old Indian pacer had dropped an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan’s innings against India in the Super Four phase clash of the Asia Cup. He dropped Asif Ali, who took full advantage of the life given to him.

“People love us and our game a lot. So when we perform our best, people love us and when we don’t perform, people show their disappointment. So there is nothing like dealing with this. They express their emotions because we play for India and it’s the fans’ right to express their love or anger. We should accept both,” said the pacer.

Coming to the three-match ODI series, the hosts trumped India by seven wickets as they chased down the target of 307 with seven wickets in hand and 2.5 overs to spare.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain. The match was called off with the Men in Blue scoring 89/1 in 12.5 overs at the time rain intervened for the final time and put any possibility of further action to rest.

Now, India will aim to level the series when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)

