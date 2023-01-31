Team India will aim to maintain their unbeaten run under Hardik Pandya’s leadership when they take on New Zealand in the T20I series decider.

India haven’t lost a series under Pandya, who first led the Men in Blue in the tour of Ireland last summer and also won the T20I series in the tour of New Zealand shortly after the T20 World Cup. India then began the new year with a 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka at home, the side without senior players such as Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The Men in Blue had entered this series as the firm favourites after pulling off back-to-back 3-0 sweeps against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but were in for a jolt at Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium, where half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell as well as a clinical display by the Kiwi spinners led by skipper Mitchell Santner resulted in a 21-run defeat.

India, however, bounced back with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow, where a sum total of 200 runs were scored in nearly 40 overs, with the Indian team restricting the Black Caps to 99/8 after opting to field. New Zealand, to their credit, fought till the very end, taking the game to the penultimate ball of the match. In the end however, the total proved too low for their attack to defend.

The series thus is set for a showdown, with Pandya and Co aiming to preserve their top spot in the T20I rankings with another victory. For the Kiwis, on the other hand, victory will give them the bragging rights to achieving the rare feat of beating India in India, a feat that was last achieved by the Aussies in March 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series decider, including details of the live coverage:

When will the third T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, 1 February.

Where will the third T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time is the toss in the third T20I between India and New Zealand?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.