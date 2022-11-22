India vs New Zealand LIVE score 3rd T20I: NZ lose nine vs IND

1:26 pm IST: A boundary to finish the 10th over as Chahal bowls short to Phillips and the batter dispatches that towards the square leg boundary. New Zealand are 74/2 after 10 overs

1:05 pm IST: WICKET! That’s another one. Siraj strikes this time. Chapman goes for the big hit only manages to get the leading edge as is caught by Arshdeep for 12 off 12 around mid on region

1:00 pm IST: Conway is on the charge now. He hit a fuller one from Arshdeep over covers for a maximum and has now danced down the track to smash that straight down the ground for a four

The powerplay has ended and #TeamIndia have picked 2 wickets in the period for 46 runs. Arshdeep drew first blood and then Siraj struck in his first over.

12:55 pm IST: FOUR! Back of the length from Arshdeep and Conway pulls that with authority towards the deep mid-wicket boundary

12:45 pm IST: WICKET! That’s the first wicket gone down. Arshdeep strikes in his first over. Bowls that full, around the middle and leg stump channel and Allen tries to negate that to the on side but misses the ball as it hits his pads. The umpire raises his finger and he will walk back for 3 off 4

12:35 pm IST: The players are finally out in the middle. Conway and Allen will open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over

12:31 pm IST: Oh NO! The players have been asked to walk back in the dug out. It’s not raining but seems to be a precautionary measure

12:30 pm IST: The covers are off and we are all set to witness the LIVE ACTION soon!

12:20 pm IST: OOPS! Drizzle has started again. The covers are coming on. Let’s hope, it doesn’t really create much of an issue

India vs New Zealand toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in Napier. Mark Chapman has come in for the hosts. For India, Harshal Patel comes in for Washington Sundar

12:00 pm IST: New Zealand led by Tim Southee in Kane Williamson’s absence will bat first in this final T20I.

11:30 am IST: The rain is GONE! One of the covers has come off but the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.

11:10 am IST: We have some bad news for our fans. It’s been raining in Napier and the pitch is under covers.

Toss in Napier has been delayed due to rain.

PREVIEW: India lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Napier. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first match was washed away while the visitors clinched a win in the second, courtesy a batting masterclass from Suryakumar Yadav and some fine piece of bowling.

Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.

Suryakumar struck his second T20I ton during the course of the game while Deepak Hooda scalped a four-fer for the side.

New Zealand on the other side, will have to win this final match to make it 1-1. Captain Kane Williamson will miss the game due to a ‘pre-arranged medical appointment’.

SQUADS:

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner

