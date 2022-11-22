India vs New Zealand LIVE score 3rd T20I: NZ lose nine vs IND

IND vs NZ LIVE
Add another one to Siraj's tally. That's his fourth. He once again bowls that touch back of the length, offers some width on it to Santner as he swings his bat but doesn't connect and is caught by Chahal at extra cover for 1
|New Zealand
|India
|151/9 (18.4 ov) - R/R 8.09
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tim Southee (C)
|Batting
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lockie Ferguson
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Arshdeep Singh
|3.4
|0
|33
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 149/9 (18.3)
|
2 (2) R/R: 12
Tim Southee (C) 2(1)
Lockie Ferguson 0(0)
|
Adam Milne 0(1) S.R (0)
run out (Mohammed Siraj)
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE cricket score and update, ball by ball commentary: New Zealand lost wickets in quick succession after a steady stand between Conway and Phillips
IND vs NZ LIVE
Wickets are tumbling here for the hosts. Length ball from Siraj as he offers some width on it, Neesham throws his bat on it but gets the top edge as the ball goes high in the air behind. Pant covers good ground running back and takes a brilliant catch. He goes for 0 off 3
It's on the roof! 🔥#NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/ahIV8M9X0w— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE
Here's the breakthrough that India were looking for. Siraj bangs that short to Phillips as he goes for the pull but gets the top edge and is caught around the fine leg region. Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a good catch, coming forward. He goes for 54
IND vs NZ LIVE
That's gone out of the park. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls that touch fuller and a bit slow and Phillips hammers that on the leg side for a huge maximum
After 13 overs,New Zealand 105/2 ( Devon Conway (W) 48 , Glenn Phillips 35)
India vs New Zealand
New Zealand are on the charge now. They got 10 off the final two deliveries in that one. Conway and Phillips have steadied the ship for the home side
A boundary to finish the 10th over as Chahal bowls short to Phillips and the batter dispatches that towards the square leg boundary. New Zealand are 74/2 after 10 overs
Conway is on the charge now. He hit a fuller one from Arshdeep over covers for a maximum and has now danced down the track to smash that straight down the ground for a four
WICKET! That's the first wicket gone down. Arshdeep strikes in his first over. Bowls that full, around the middle and leg stump channel and Allen tries to negate that to the on side but misses the ball as it hits his pads. The umpire raises his finger and he will walk back for 3 off 4
India vs New Zealand LIVE
"We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can't think too much about the conditions - One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar," Pandya said at the toss
IND vs NZ LIVE
1:26 pm IST: A boundary to finish the 10th over as Chahal bowls short to Phillips and the batter dispatches that towards the square leg boundary. New Zealand are 74/2 after 10 overs
1:05 pm IST: WICKET! That’s another one. Siraj strikes this time. Chapman goes for the big hit only manages to get the leading edge as is caught by Arshdeep for 12 off 12 around mid on region
1:00 pm IST: Conway is on the charge now. He hit a fuller one from Arshdeep over covers for a maximum and has now danced down the track to smash that straight down the ground for a four
The powerplay has ended and #TeamIndia have picked 2 wickets in the period for 46 runs. Arshdeep drew first blood and then Siraj struck in his first over.
Live – https://t.co/rUlivZk3aH #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/vtXLiAGIlo
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
12:55 pm IST: FOUR! Back of the length from Arshdeep and Conway pulls that with authority towards the deep mid-wicket boundary
12:45 pm IST: WICKET! That’s the first wicket gone down. Arshdeep strikes in his first over. Bowls that full, around the middle and leg stump channel and Allen tries to negate that to the on side but misses the ball as it hits his pads. The umpire raises his finger and he will walk back for 3 off 4
12:35 pm IST: The players are finally out in the middle. Conway and Allen will open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over
12:31 pm IST: Oh NO! The players have been asked to walk back in the dug out. It’s not raining but seems to be a precautionary measure
12:30 pm IST: The covers are off and we are all set to witness the LIVE ACTION soon!
12:20 pm IST: OOPS! Drizzle has started again. The covers are coming on. Let’s hope, it doesn’t really create much of an issue
India vs New Zealand toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in Napier. Mark Chapman has come in for the hosts. For India, Harshal Patel comes in for Washington Sundar
12:00 pm IST: New Zealand led by Tim Southee in Kane Williamson’s absence will bat first in this final T20I.
11:30 am IST: The rain is GONE! One of the covers has come off but the toss has been delayed due to wet outfield.
11:10 am IST: We have some bad news for our fans. It’s been raining in Napier and the pitch is under covers.
Toss in Napier has been delayed due to rain. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wyZ5TEi9ao
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
PREVIEW: India lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Napier. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first match was washed away while the visitors clinched a win in the second, courtesy a batting masterclass from Suryakumar Yadav and some fine piece of bowling.
📹📹 Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022
Suryakumar struck his second T20I ton during the course of the game while Deepak Hooda scalped a four-fer for the side.
New Zealand on the other side, will have to win this final match to make it 1-1. Captain Kane Williamson will miss the game due to a ‘pre-arranged medical appointment’.
SQUADS:
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
