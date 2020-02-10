New Zealand will be hoping to avenge the T20I series defeat with a clean sweep in the ODI series when they take on India in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

While it was their bowling effort that let India down in the first ODI in Hamilton, it was a below par batting effort in Auckland that brought about their downfall in the 2nd ODI in Auckland. The bowlers couldn't defend 347 in Hamilton while the batsmen failed to chase down 274 at Eden Park. The Men in Blue would be looking to end the series on a good note. A win in the 3rd ODI will help them carry momentum into the Test series.

The visitors need improvement in all the three departments. Their fielding and catching too has let them down in this tour so far. Prithvi Shaw has sparkled but in patches and needs a big one under his belt in order to stake a claim for the opening slot in Tests. Mayank Agarwal too has faltered in both the ODIs after making his debut in the ODI series. The two youngsters would look to turn it around and give India a solid platform.

Kedar Jadhav has come under the scanner after his failure in the 2nd ODI, he too will be under pressure to deliver.

While the ODI series win was a much-needed confidence booster, the icing on the cake for the Black Caps is the return of their captain Kane Williamson who has been declared fit to play in the 3rd ODI. The Kiwis have been struggling with injuries so they have decided to add Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner to the squad. The 25-year-old pacer Kyle Jamieson had a brilliant debut and won the Man of the Match award for his all-round heroics, he will again be the one to watch out for. A clean sweep will be a huge confidence booster ahead of the Test series, a format in which they are looking to turn tables.

Here's all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui

When is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on 11 February, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:30 AM IST with toss taking place at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

