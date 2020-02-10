India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ in Mount Maunganui Match Live Telecast Online
Here's all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 13th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
'It's not the pain, but how far the State will go to target us': Jamia students recount treatment at the hands of Delhi Police on 10 Feb
-
PSA dossiers used to incarcerate Jammu and Kashmir’s politicians: Their sepia text comes through in Technicolor absurdity
-
Day after Delhi poll rout, knives out in Congress as top brass 'gloats' over AAP's win; should party shut shop, asks Sharmistha Mukherjee
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of sports events affected throughout Asia due to emergency epidemic
-
How The Good Place strikes a balance between being deeply philosophical and a hilarious sitcom
-
Bernie Sanders narrowly edges rival Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire's presidential primary election
-
AAP's Delhi win indicates new political path for BJP's opponents, one that doesn't counter identity with identity or ideology with ideology
-
Public clocks of Bombay: In documenting the city's timekeepers, musings on the nature of time
-
Industrial production shrinks 0.3% in December as manufacturing sector dips; retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on high food prices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Zealand will be hoping to avenge the T20I series defeat with a clean sweep in the ODI series when they take on India in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
While it was their bowling effort that let India down in the first ODI in Hamilton, it was a below par batting effort in Auckland that brought about their downfall in the 2nd ODI in Auckland. The bowlers couldn't defend 347 in Hamilton while the batsmen failed to chase down 274 at Eden Park. The Men in Blue would be looking to end the series on a good note. A win in the 3rd ODI will help them carry momentum into the Test series.
File image of New Zealand team. AP
The visitors need improvement in all the three departments. Their fielding and catching too has let them down in this tour so far. Prithvi Shaw has sparkled but in patches and needs a big one under his belt in order to stake a claim for the opening slot in Tests. Mayank Agarwal too has faltered in both the ODIs after making his debut in the ODI series. The two youngsters would look to turn it around and give India a solid platform.
Kedar Jadhav has come under the scanner after his failure in the 2nd ODI, he too will be under pressure to deliver.
While the ODI series win was a much-needed confidence booster, the icing on the cake for the Black Caps is the return of their captain Kane Williamson who has been declared fit to play in the 3rd ODI. The Kiwis have been struggling with injuries so they have decided to add Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner to the squad. The 25-year-old pacer Kyle Jamieson had a brilliant debut and won the Man of the Match award for his all-round heroics, he will again be the one to watch out for. A clean sweep will be a huge confidence booster ahead of the Test series, a format in which they are looking to turn tables.
Here's all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui
When is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand?
The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on 11 February, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:30 AM IST with toss taking place at 7 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 18:18:09 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win Super Over to clinch series
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by five wickets, complete 3-0 sweep
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Mount Maunganui weather update: No chance of rain interruption during match