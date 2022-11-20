Team India, who are seeking some game time, are likely to face a tough challenge from New Zealand when both sides lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Notably, the series opener in Wellington was washed out due to continuous rain and the Indian players must be itching to get onto the park which, inarguably, has the most scenic backdrop. However, the bad news for the fans and the players is that the forecast for the second match doesn’t look promising either.

The latest weather report suggests dark clouds over Bay Oval during the game time. There is a 90% chance of rain during the match, while the temperature on Sunday will hover in the range of 15-18 degrees Celsius with 80-85% humidity.

But, there is still a slight chance of India vs New Zealand second T20I going ahead as the probability of precipitation is expected decrease in the evening.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM local time (12 PM IST).

Interestingly, the team batting first has won all T20I matches at the Bay Oval but with rain likely to reduce the overs, the toss-winning captain will most likely opt to bowl first.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi.

