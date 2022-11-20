India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand after beating the hosts by 65 runs in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav’s ton, India posted 191/6 in 20 overs and then bundled out the Kiwis for 126 in the 19th over.

After being put into bat, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Suryakumar Yadav who walked out to bat number three steadied the ship along with Ishan Kishan. The two chipped in with a 33-run stand before Ishan was eventually undone by Ish Sodhi.

But SKY continued his form and took on the Blackcaps’ bowling unit to smash them all around the park. The right-handed batter eventually ended up getting 111* off 51 deliveries which included seven sixes and 11 fours. Apart from Suryakumar, it was New Zealand pacer Tim Southee who grabbed the limelight after he bagged a hat-trick in the final over. He removed Pandya, Deeapk Hooda and Washington Sundar on the three deliveries on the trot.

A well deserved Player of the Match award for @surya_14kumar as #TeamIndia win by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I 👏👏 Scorecard – https://t.co/OvmynDiyd8 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TuYSRsIIgQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the stats.

1) Suryakumar Yadav hit his second T20I hundred in the second match against New Zealand. He notched up his first century against England in Nottingham earlier this year.

2) Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 111 off 51 balls against New Zealand is the fourth highest individual score for India in T20Is. Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is for the side. He struck 122* off 61 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup earlier this year.

3) Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two Indian players to score two hundreds in a calender year in T20Is.

4) Tim Southee became only the second bowler after Lasith Malinga to claim second hat-trick in T20Is.

5) Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India against New Zealand. The last time two left-handers opened the innings for India in a T20I was back in 2012 when Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan came out to bat against Australia at at Colombo Premadasa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.