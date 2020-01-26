Back to Firstpost
  Home >
  Cricket Latest News
  Live Blog

Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 2nd T20I in Auckland: Kane Williamson wins toss and Black Caps will bat first

Date: Sunday, 26 January, 2020 11:56 IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Yet to Start

Highlights

11:54 (IST)

Teams:

NZ: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (c), de Grandhomme, Taylor, Seifert (wk), Santner, Tickner, Southee, Sodhi, Bennett

IND: Rohit, Rahul (wk), Kohli (c), Iyer, Dube, Pandey, Jadeja, Thakur, Shami, Chahal, Bumrah

11:53 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: We wanted to bowl first anyway, we had a brilliant chase the other night. It's a gun wicket. It just falls into the strengths we have inside. Fourth day into the tour, we're sleeping much better, last night was the best. A bit more improvement in the fielding, we can save 10-15 runs. No changes, same team.

11:53 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper: It's obviously the job to do with the bat in hand. In T20 format, it's the smallest margins that matter. It's always about subtle adjustments, and there were small parts in the previous game that had an influence. No changes in the team.

11:51 (IST)

Kane Williamson wins the coin toss, and New Zealand opt to bat first!

11:40 (IST)

Pitch report:

"What we saw is the same pitch as two days ago, and I believe it will play pretty much the same. If at all anything, there might be a little more turn for the spinners today, even if the surface has been watered," says Sunil Gavaskar

"27 percent moisture on the pitch, grass surface. Looks like it will play out in a similar manner. Brilliant pitch out here, and I'm sure there will be a lot of runs here," says Mike Hesson.

11:38 (IST)

How are things looking weather wise in Auckland?

Looks like perfect conditions for a game of cricket, here's a more detailed check on it.

11:32 (IST)

Runs. Runs. And more runs!

11:27 (IST)

Virat Kohli and his men look to extend advantage in T20I series over Black Caps at high-scoring Eden Park. Read the full preview of the 2nd T20I match here

11:22 (IST)

Welcome to our blog for the second T20I between India and New Zealand. The second game of the five-match T20I series will also be played at the Eden Park. The small boundaries and boisterous batting line ups once again promise to make it a high-scoring affair.

Join us in the build up to the toss.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates: Kane Williamson wins the coin toss, and New Zealand opt to bat first! Both teams are unchanged in terms of their composition for the second game of the five-match series.

Report, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's blazing fifty took India to their maiden victory in the five-match series against New Zealand at Auckland. His 29-ball 58 was crucial, in the end, as India required 60 odd runs in the last five overs or so, with two wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli falling in quick succession. Thanks to the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second match to be played at the same ground on 26 January.

"It's really amazing coming from overseas after a little home tour," Iyer said. "It's a great feeling to win the game and be not out, especially.

"We had lost two quick wickets in succession and it was really important for us to build a partnership at that point of the game because we knew the boundaries are a little bit short and we could cover the run-rate any time. That's what we had communicated in the team and fortunately it worked out."

New Zealand set India's star-studded batting line-up a testing chase after losing the toss.

Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54 not out) made half-centuries as New Zealand scored at a consistently high rate throughout their innings to surpass 200.

Munro and Martin Guptill (30) put on 80 for the first wicket in only 7.5 overs. New Zealand lost two quick wickets but Williamson restored momentum in a mid-innings stand of 71 with Taylor, then the veteran Taylor finished off a strong batting performance with his first T20 half-century in six years.

"We always know coming to Eden Park, it's not easy to defend," Williamson said. "They certainly showed their class in chasing down that total.

"We knew batting first we were going to have to get a good score on the board and we were able to do that, but with the ball in hand we need a few wickets early to get ahead of the game."

Black Caps will be aiming to work on their shortfalls and make it 1-1 in the series in the second T20I.

Squads:

India team players: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt)Martin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin MunroColin de GrandhommeTom BruceDaryl MitchellMitchell SantnerTim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish SodhiTim SoutheeBlair Tickner.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020

