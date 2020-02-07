India will look to get back to winning ways when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the series on Saturday in Eden Park, having lost the first match by four wickets.

The hosts, who headed into the series as underdogs, sprung a surprise on the visitors when Ross Taylor (109), Tom Latham (69) and Henry Nicholls (78) combined to chase down India's mammoth total of 347 with 11 balls to spare. For India, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played two good knocks, with Iyer going on to score hid maiden ton in ODIs. Rahul struck a brilliant 64-ball 88 to help India reach 347/4 at the end of the 50 overs. However, as it turned out, it was not enough on that day.

The win provided a much-needed boost of morale to the New Zealand side, who were swept 5-0 by India in the T20I series, and they will look to capitalise on this momentum and secure victory in the series with a match to spare.

Here's all you need to know about when and where you can watch the second ODI:

When is India and New Zealand's second ODI match?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played on Saturday, 8 February, 2020.

Where will India and New Zealand's second ODI match be played?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does India and New Zealand's second ODI match begin?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and New Zealand's second ODI match?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be telecast on the Star Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

