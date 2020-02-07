India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Auckland Match Live Telecast Online
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 6 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 8th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 8th, 2020, 06:40 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 8th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi set to vote on Saturday for new Assembly: Look back at vicious high-octane campaigns run by AAP, BJP, Congress
-
Delhi Election 2020: Despite Narendra Modi push, BJP failed to make hay from regularisation of colonies; here's why
-
After surviving impeachment trial, Donald Trump returns to making inaccurate claims on Ukraine, New Mexico
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Indian hockey team fitter than ever before, says coach Graham Reid as players ace Yo-Yo Test
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Survivors of sex-trafficking in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata show how women sold off as slaves are helping others caught in same web
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers
-
When gunfire wouldn't silence chants of azaadi: An account of the hours leading to Jamia shooting
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
India will look to get back to winning ways when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the series on Saturday in Eden Park, having lost the first match by four wickets.
Ross Taylo was named the player of the match in 1st India- New Zealand ODI for his knock of unbeaten 109. AP
The hosts, who headed into the series as underdogs, sprung a surprise on the visitors when Ross Taylor (109), Tom Latham (69) and Henry Nicholls (78) combined to chase down India's mammoth total of 347 with 11 balls to spare. For India, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played two good knocks, with Iyer going on to score hid maiden ton in ODIs. Rahul struck a brilliant 64-ball 88 to help India reach 347/4 at the end of the 50 overs. However, as it turned out, it was not enough on that day.
The win provided a much-needed boost of morale to the New Zealand side, who were swept 5-0 by India in the T20I series, and they will look to capitalise on this momentum and secure victory in the series with a match to spare.
Here's all you need to know about when and where you can watch the second ODI:
When is India and New Zealand's second ODI match?
India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played on Saturday, 8 February, 2020.
Where will India and New Zealand's second ODI match be played?
India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time does India and New Zealand's second ODI match begin?
India and New Zealand's second ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India and New Zealand's second ODI match?
India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be telecast on the Star Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2020 20:46:50 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue win Super Over to clinch series
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st ODI at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Taylor's unbeaten ton guides Kiwis to four-wicket win
India vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue grab 2-0 series lead with seven-wicket win