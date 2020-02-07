IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Auckland Match Live Telecast Online

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 07, 2020 20:46:50 IST

India will look to get back to winning ways when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the series on Saturday in Eden Park, having lost the first match by four wickets.

Ross Taylo was named the player of the match in 1st India- New Zealand ODI for his knock of unbeaten 109. AP

The hosts, who headed into the series as underdogs, sprung a surprise on the visitors when Ross Taylor (109), Tom Latham (69) and Henry Nicholls (78) combined to chase down India's mammoth total of 347 with 11 balls to spare. For India, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played two good knocks, with Iyer going on to score hid maiden ton in ODIs. Rahul struck a brilliant 64-ball 88 to help India reach 347/4 at the end of the 50 overs. However, as it turned out, it was not enough on that day.

The win provided a much-needed boost of morale to the New Zealand side, who were swept 5-0 by India in the T20I series, and they will look to capitalise on this momentum and secure victory in the series with a match to spare.

Here's all you need to know about when and where you can watch the second ODI:

When is India and New Zealand's second ODI match?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played on Saturday, 8 February, 2020.

Where will India and New Zealand's second ODI match be played?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does India and New Zealand's second ODI match begin?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will begin at 07:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and New Zealand's second ODI match?

India and New Zealand's second ODI match will be telecast on the Star Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiShardul ThakurJasprit BumrahNavdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom LathamMartin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin de GrandhommeJimmy NeeshamDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsMark ChapmanKyle JamiesonMitchell SantnerHamish BennettIsh SodhiTim Southee

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 20:46:50 IST

