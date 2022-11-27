India vs New Zealand LIVE score 2nd ODI: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs IND

Preview: Team India will be hoping to bounce back from the one-sided defeat in Auckland and keep the three-match series alive when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday.

India suffered their first defeat of the tour of New Zealand, which is taking place right after the T20 World Cup, after winning the T20I series as the failed to defend a target of 307, thanks to the brilliance of Tom Latham and Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.

Latham struck a career-best 145 not out, sharing an unconquered fourth-wicket stand worth 221 as the pair rescued the hosts from a spot of bother and took the momentum away from the Men in Blue, ensuring they got home comfortably in the end.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared an opening stand worth 124 while scoring 72 and 50 respectively while Shreyas Iyer took over once the set pair departed and stayed at the crease till the final over, top-scoring with a 76-ball 80.

The series opener also witnessed Umran Malik make his ODI debut. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer not only hit express speeds of 153kmph, but also opened his account with the ball, dismissing both Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

