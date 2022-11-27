India vs New Zealand LIVE score 2nd ODI: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs IND

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|New Zealand
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI LIVE cricket score and updates, IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, ball by ball commentary: New Zealand won the toss and put India into bat. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES
Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand
India have made two changes in the XI. Deepak Chahar has replaced Shardul Thakur while Deepak Hooda has come in place of Sanju Samson. The visitors are going in with six bowling options in today's game
India vs New Zealand
Kane Williamson has made the right call as New Zealand have won the toss and have put India into bat
🚨 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
The toss will now take place at 02.15 PM (Local Time) - 06.45 AM IST.
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/gQEC42Ii4m
India vs New Zealand LIVE
The covers have come off. It seems to be another batting pitch and the bowlers might have a tough day out there in the middle
India vs New Zealand
The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes
🚨 Update from Hamilton 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Toss delayed by 10 minutes & will take place at 02.10 PM (Local Time) - 06.40 AM IST.
No change in scheduled start of play - 02.30 PM (Local Time) - 07.00 AM IST.
Stay tuned for further updates. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oOYLpIUdsM
IND vs NZ LIVE- Pre-match talks
"Very grateful for my debut. It is the dream of every youngster to one day represent the country when they first start playing. I felt great making my debut. Now the goal is to keep doing well and get the team wins. In the beginning, if the ball does swing so I try to get people out LBW or bowled, but if the ball doesn't swing, then the plan is to bowl economically and stop runs. Not many differences between bowling four overs in a T20I and an ODI, I’ll continue to back my strengths and try to stop runs for the team. The side that is longer, we try to bowl in that direction. Not necessary to always look at the ground dimensions, if a particular batter does not score straight then we try to bowl straight to him," Arshdeep Singh said
Warm-ups ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TpJ0ZVfG27
Game day at @seddonpark! Relive the best of Tom Latham's 69 (48) against India in the 2019-20 series. 348 in Hamilton is still the team's highest successful ODI chase 🏏 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gPxrkd3Swx— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 26, 2022
Preview: Team India will be hoping to bounce back from the one-sided defeat in Auckland and keep the three-match series alive when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday.
India suffered their first defeat of the tour of New Zealand, which is taking place right after the T20 World Cup, after winning the T20I series as the failed to defend a target of 307, thanks to the brilliance of Tom Latham and Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.
Latham struck a career-best 145 not out, sharing an unconquered fourth-wicket stand worth 221 as the pair rescued the hosts from a spot of bother and took the momentum away from the Men in Blue, ensuring they got home comfortably in the end.
Earlier, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared an opening stand worth 124 while scoring 72 and 50 respectively while Shreyas Iyer took over once the set pair departed and stayed at the crease till the final over, top-scoring with a 76-ball 80.
The series opener also witnessed Umran Malik make his ODI debut. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer not only hit express speeds of 153kmph, but also opened his account with the ball, dismissing both Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second match by 65 runs
Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the second India vs New Zealand T20I.
India will play three T20Is against the Kiwis starting on 18 November, followed by three ODIs on 25, 27, and 30 November.