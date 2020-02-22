-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2 in Wellington: Latham falls early in second session
Date: Saturday, 22 February, 2020 07:17 IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Play In Progress
This over 15.5
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 19 (50)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 2 (15)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 11 (4.5)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 9 (7)
- M X 4
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
6 ( 5.2 ) R/R: 1.12
Kane Williamson 2(15)
Tom Blundell 4(17)
|
26/1 (10.2 over)
Tom Latham 11 (30) SR: S.R (36.67)
c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
06:53 (IST)
OUT!
Ishant Sharma gets the breakthrough. The ball drifts down the leg as Tom Latham tries to flick it towards the leg-side but hits it to the keeper. Latham c Pant b Ishant 11(30)
-
05:09 (IST)
ALL OUT! Shami holes out and India have been dismissed for a paltry 165. Southee, fittingly and also belatedly, picks the wicket. Wide and full delivery outside off from wide of the crease and Shami flaying his hands at the delivery, slicing it high with a deep extra cover placed for that mistimed shot, he runs in and completes the catch.
Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 21(20)
-
05:06 (IST)
OUT! Edge and into the safe hands of Watling. India nine down. Ishant Sharma is dimissed as Jamieson picks his fourth wicket. Short of a length delivery outside off, climbing on Ishant, who has a feel for the ball as he pushes at the ball. Thin edge to the 'keeper. The extra bounce once again did the trick.
Ishant c Watling b Jamieson 5(23)
-
04:41 (IST)
OUT! Is there an edge? Yes, says umpire Aleem Dar and raises his finger. Ajinkya Rahane has to go. Strange dismissal that. Wide delivery from Southee and Rahane wanted to leave it alone but he decides very late. A belated decision that costs him his wicket. He pulled out of the shot late and got a little tickle while withdrawing his bat, the ball takes the edge to Watling and India are now in the danger of being bowled out in this session. Southee has more success this morning.
Rahane c Watling b Southee 46(138)
-
04:21 (IST)
OUT! Goner! Two in two for New Zealand as Southee cleans up Ravichandran Ashwin with his signature outswinger! Excellent delivery first up to the new batsman, who was squared up with the late movement. The ball slants in before it veers away, beating R Ashwin neck and crop to hit the timber. India in a deep hole now.
-
04:19 (IST)
OUT! Dear me! Horrible, horrible mix up between Rahane and Pant results in first wicket of day two morning, the latter departs. Rahane knocked the ball to the left of point and takes off for a single, Pant wasn't interested, the left-handed Ajaz Patel gets around, takes aim as he has a lot of time to do so with Rahane and Pant stranded right in the middle, before Pant decideds to run towards the danger end, and just about clips the stumps. For a moment it looked he missed it as wicket-keeper BJ Watling fell and was unable to collect the ball but it was only because the ball had deflected from the stumps. Early joy for New Zealand. Pant disappointed! India in trouble.
Pant run out (Ajaz Patel) 19(53)
After 15 overs,New Zealand 32/1 ( Tom Blundell 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 2)
Ishant to Blundell. The first one is on the fifth stump line and Blundell is happy to let it go. The second one goes straight as Blundell looks for runs to square of the wicket but there's fielder. Two solid blocks followed by a cover-drive, which fetches three runs for Blundell. The timing on the shot is not that good but the batsman finds the gap. No run off the final ball.
After 14 overs,New Zealand 29/1 ( Tom Blundell 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 2)
Shami bowling his fourth. Offers Williamson a little bit of width and the batsmen run two after the skipper finds gap in the point region. Williamson is moving well and he's looking confident. To be fair, when doesn't he not look confident? Just two runs from the over.
After 13 overs,New Zealand 27/1 ( Tom Blundell 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)
Ishant Sharma continues. He's getting the ball to bounce which is making Kiwi batsmen cautious. The line is also making it more difficult for the batsmen. Another maiden for the pacer.
Finally something to cheer for the Indians. Tom Latham is a big scalp under the circumstances. The ball is still new-ish and it is expect to do a bit. Also, let's not forget that Kane Williamson, following his injury break hasn't had much time in the middle. So he will be a bit rusty. Meanwhile it seems the pitch is yet to settle down as there is still uneven bounce out there.
After 12 overs,New Zealand 27/1 ( Tom Blundell 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)
Leading edge against against Shami in the first ball but Blundell survives as the ball falls just short of the running mid-off fielder. Blundell takes a single in the second ball and then Williamson plays off rest of deliveries without scoring any runs.
After 11 overs,New Zealand 26/1 ( Tom Blundell 15 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)
Kane Williamson, the new batsman, gets a snorter of a first ball. Ishant extracts sharp bounce and the ball hits the handle of the bat and also his fingers before falling in no man's land. The physio comes in to look at Williamson. Nothing serious. It's a wicket maiden for Ishant.
OUT!
Ishant Sharma gets the breakthrough. The ball drifts down the leg as Tom Latham tries to flick it towards the leg-side but hits it to the keeper. Latham c Pant b Ishant 11(30)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 26/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 15)
Shami into the attack. The seam position is good and he's sticking to the off-stump line. After four dots, Blundell punishes Shami for bowling short. He picks the gap perfectly. No run off the final ball.
FOUR! Bit short from Shami and Blundell dispatches the ball towards the deep square-leg boundary.
After 9 overs,New Zealand 22/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 11)
Ishant Sharma starts off with bowling good length. The second ball is slightly fuller and the batsman sends it to the boundary. Sharma then corrects his length and beats Blundell with a beauty of a delivery. Two dot balls to end the over.
Right then, all set for the second session. This session will run for two hours and 15 minutes. Ishant Sharma begins the proceedings.
There has been no luck for the Indian pacers in the pre-Lunch session. The ball did seam a little but there was nothing alarming for the Kiwi openers. Felt, India should have given an over or two to Ashwin in that session, especially against someone like Latham. On a damp pitch he might have turned a few.
Splendid first session of the second day for the home side. First, they bowled out the Indians for a lowly 165 in around 70-75 mins of play with Tim Southee enjoying some success before New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell weathered the first eight overs of the new ball without any damage. The Black Caps head into the Lunch 17 for no loss, trailing by 148 runs. Will see you back at 6:40 IST.
After 8 overs,New Zealand 17/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 6)
As expected Mohammed Shami gets an over before the Lunch interval. A fortuitous boundary and a single for Blundell in the over before the Umpire removes the bails to indicate the end of the morning session that has truly won by the home side.
FOUR! Streaky way to collect the first boundary of the innings as Blundell's leading edge flies over the third slip and into the third man fence. Great areas by Shami, just around corridor and Blundell was looking to work it away on the leg side off the backfoot, closes the face a little too early but fortunately for him it flies over the cordon.
After 7 overs,New Zealand 12/0 ( Tom Latham 11 , Tom Blundell 1)
Latham once again making great use of his wrists to flick it through mid wicket for three, while not so great use of DRS by Kohli and India for a leg before shout against Blundell, but replay clearly indicate a thick inside edge, HotSpot confirms it too. Silly to say the least but you sense the desperation from India. Blundell pinches a single the very next ball to open his account, took a while for him to start his innings but he is underway, a big cheer for him too.
After 6 overs,New Zealand 8/0 ( Tom Latham 8 , Tom Blundell 0)
Ishant deliveries a maiden which Blundell who seems in no hurry to get off the mark. Meanwhile, Virat has just signalled one of his bowlers for an over from where Ishant is bowling right now, wonder who it is Shami or is it Bumrah who will have change of ends or he just wants to test the openers with an over of spin before Lunch? Sensible guess would be Shami, but we will have a confirmation out shortly.
After 5 overs,New Zealand 8/0 ( Tom Latham 8 , Tom Blundell 0)
Bumrah starts his third over round the stumps to Latham and as soon as Bumrah angles one into Latham, he flicks it off the middle stump, using his wrists to help himself with a brace. Earns another two in the same region, this time from inside half of the bat, instead of the middle, but still two runs. Virat Kohli will be desperate for at least one wicket before India take Lunch on day two, just 15 minutes left in the session, so about three more overs.
After 4 overs,New Zealand 4/0 ( Tom Latham 4 , Tom Blundell 0)
Ishant Sharma finds Latham's outside edge that falls short of Mayank Agarwal at third slip and almost as a reaction he moves up a couple of paces in the cordon. Latham tucks away a single to mid wicket. Ishant switches to over the wicket as he has a first go at the right-hander, no harm done. Just a run from the over.
After 3 overs,New Zealand 3/0 ( Tom Latham 3 , Tom Blundell 0)
Into the last half hour of play in the first session. After keeping the line outside the off stump for the first three deliveries, Bumrah targets one into the stumps that Blundell keeps it out, finishes the over with the big inswinger that hits Blundell on the thigh. Lot of noise from Pant and the slip cordon as they look to encourage their bowlers. Maiden over.
After 2 overs,New Zealand 3/0 ( Tom Latham 3 , Tom Blundell 0)
Ishant Sharma, round the stumps to Latham. He maintains the line outside off stump, trying to slant the ball in before taking it away from the angle. Latham chases a delivery away from his body and is beaten, he must have realised it wasn't the smartest of the choices. Both Bumrah and Ishant have developed a delivery that goes the other way, in Ishant's case it is one that goes on with the angle into the left-hander and in Bumrah's case the outswinger to right-hander, we haven't seen that so far, but they will come at some stage. Ishant beats Latham off the last ball with a beauty. Maiden to start with.
So New Zealand have wrapped things up fairly professionally. No drama in the end. India's 165 is 111 less than what is the average first innings score in New Zealand since 2016 (which is 276).
Meanwhile, the hosts have used a light roller during the break, which suggests that thay are also a bit worried about the dampness of the surface. And let's not forget that the Indian fast bowlers have more pace than most of their Kiwi counterparts. So, the likes of Bumrah, Ishant and Shami need to strike with the new ball to keep the visitors in the game. But if the New Zealand openers play out the initial brust of the Indian pacers, it will be very hard to contain them when the ball will lose its hardness and shine.
After 1 overs,New Zealand 3/0 ( Tom Latham 3 , Tom Blundell 0)
Bumrah with a lot of deliveries slanting across the left-handed Latham. Prithvi Shaw is under the lid on the leg side, slightly deep for a forward short leg and he was almost comes into play as Latham flicks one from his pads, but as it came straight off the bat these are difficult to considered as chances, it wasn't faraway from his hands though. New Zealand are away with a three to square leg. Guess who's in the house at Basin Reserve? It is Universe Boss Chris Gayle!
Two Toms – Latham and Blundell – make their way to the middle at Basin Reserve. Jasprit Bumrah will have a first crack with the new ball. He has had five-fors everywhere in the world where he has played i.e. South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies, now the challenge at New Zealand awaits, the conditions are on offer, will he make them count straightaway? Three slips and a gully all in waiting. Latham on strike.
The second half of the Indian batting lasts a little over an hour of the day two morning as New Zealand bowlers wrap up the innings for 165 and will be mighty pleased with their effort. Jamieson yesterday and Southee today were the star performers amidst all that a disastrous confusion between Rahane and Pant resulted in a wicket that was the turning point on day two. Kiwi openers will be out soon and Indian bowlers will need to strike soon to get the tourists back into the game. Join us in about 10 mins.
ALL OUT! Shami holes out and India have been dismissed for a paltry 165. Southee, fittingly and also belatedly, picks the wicket. Wide and full delivery outside off from wide of the crease and Shami flaying his hands at the delivery, slicing it high with a deep extra cover placed for that mistimed shot, he runs in and completes the catch.
Shami c Tom Blundell b Southee 21(20)
After 68 overs,India 165/9 ( Mohammed Shami 21 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Jamieson has given himself a chance to pick a five-for but didn't compelete it in this over itself after having three deliveries to bowl at India's number 11, Jasprit Bumrah, who keeps out three balls before India lost Ishant Sharma.
OUT! Edge and into the safe hands of Watling. India nine down. Ishant Sharma is dimissed as Jamieson picks his fourth wicket. Short of a length delivery outside off, climbing on Ishant, who has a feel for the ball as he pushes at the ball. Thin edge to the 'keeper. The extra bounce once again did the trick.
Ishant c Watling b Jamieson 5(23)
Kyle Jamieson has been given an opportunity to take five-for on debut. He is bowling with the wind and will try and bring the ball back in to these right handers. Meanwhile, Shami is playing his shots which is a very sensible approach under the circumstances. He is a decent striker of a cricket ball and spends a lot of time on his batting at the nets.
After 67 overs,India 164/8 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Mohammed Shami 20)
Shami has thrown his bat around and swiftly moved to 20 along with plenty of mishits and luck. Couple of mistimed shots in this over going in the air but falling short of the fielders adding to Southee and New Zealand's frustration.
FOUR! Now that's a good stroke! Short delivery and Shami gets in a good position to pull it backward square leg fence.
After 66 overs,India 157/8 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Mohammed Shami 13)
Boult's first spell comes to an end as Jamieson, the hero of day one, is brought into the attack. Nice start for him on the second day with a couple of balls past the outside edge, beating Ishant Sharma. Maiden over.
After 65 overs,India 157/8 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Mohammed Shami 13)
Couple of boundaries in the over, one each on either side of an hardly believable dropped catch by Kane Williamson. Shami skewed one in the air, which was for a long time in the sky for the Kiwi captain to set himself under, but he went reverse cup and simply put down one of the easiest chances that he might have had in his career. Big let off, Southee disappointed, thinking he could have had his fourth. India go past the 150-run mark.
FOUR! Little too full from Southee and Shami presents full face of the bat to drive it through mid on for a neat boundary.
FOUR! Shami gets a thick outside edge over the gully fielder and it has gone away to third man fence.
After 64 overs,India 147/8 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , Mohammed Shami 4)
Shami whips Boult through mid wicket for a three for the only scoring shot of the over. India inch towards the 150-mark.
After 63 overs,India 144/8 ( Ishant Sharma 4 , Mohammed Shami 1)
Southee adds another wicket to his kitty and almost had two in the over but for a good review by Ishant Sharma. Rahane fell short of his fifty but more importantly he could have added some valuable runs for India, before Ishant was out caught behind or so it seemed to Aleem Dar but the review showed the ball had hit the pads on the way to Watling, so he carries on. Meanwhile Mohammed Shami flicks one through mid wicket to open his account.
OUT! Is there an edge? Yes, says umpire Aleem Dar and raises his finger. Ajinkya Rahane has to go. Strange dismissal that. Wide delivery from Southee and Rahane wanted to leave it alone but he decides very late. A belated decision that costs him his wicket. He pulled out of the shot late and got a little tickle while withdrawing his bat, the ball takes the edge to Watling and India are now in the danger of being bowled out in this session. Southee has more success this morning.
Rahane c Watling b Southee 46(138)
After 62 overs,India 143/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Ishant Sharma 4)
Ishant continues to move across the stumps to Boult, who just misses the leg stump with the lower-order batsman on the move. Ishant has surprisingly tried to play a few shots rather than hanging around for Rahane and protect his wicket, as far as this over he goes, he has seen this out with just couple of runs.
After 61 overs,India 141/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Ishant Sharma 2)
Ishant living slightly on the edge as he shuffles across his stumps and flicks one in the air, just out of the grasp of the leaping fielder at mid wicket for a single. Couple of runs came from Southee's over, Ishant will be on strike for the next over by Boult.
After 60 overs,India 139/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 45 , Ishant Sharma 1)
Lots happening in the middle now. Williamson is clearly more proactive with his fielders with Ishant Sharma in the middle, he has brought in a short leg, a sign that he will receive some short stuff and clearly he doesn't like the ball around his neck as he fends one away for a single. Rahane takes his chance against a delivery and picks up a boundary before top-edging his pull towards fine leg for a single.
FOUR! Boult floats one across and Rahane has simply thrown his hands at a wide delivery, slicing it over point for a boundary.
After 59 overs,India 132/7 ( Ajinkya Rahane 39 , Ishant Sharma 0)
Double wicket over for New Zealand. They will be delighted with the start of the second day. First to go was Pant courtesy some dreadful communication before Southee doing his thing to remove Ashwin for a golden duck. Ishant Sharma walks out to the middle with India in a very precarious position. Hopes pinned on Rahane now for India to get them as close to 200-run mark.
Latest Updates, 1st Test, Day 2 India vs New Zealand: Shami bowling his fourth. Offers Williamson a little bit of width and the batsmen run two after the skipper finds gap in the point region. Williamson is moving well and he's looking confident. To be fair, when doesn't he not look confident? Just two runs from the over.
Day 1 report: The final session of the first day’s play in the opening Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve was washed out by heavy rain on Friday, giving the tourists time to regroup after they were reduced to 122-5 at tea.
The rain swept in seconds after the players had left the field for the tea break and, despite the skies clearing, umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettlebrough ended play at about 5.30 p.m. (0430 GMT) after a pitch inspection.
New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson enjoyed a dream Test debut, tormenting India’s batsmen and taking three wickets and a catch in the deep, stealing the headlines from Ross Taylor, who was playing his 100th Test.
Ajinkya Rahane will resume on Saturday on 38 while the recalled Rishabh Pant will be with him on 10.
“From a team perspective we are in a pretty strong position,” Jamieson told reporters. “The game is quite advanced and we are pretty happy with where it is.
“From my experience playing here the (wicket) usually holds that pace and bounce for a couple of days so I am sure there will still be a little bit tomorrow to help us and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
The 2.03m tall Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world’s top-ranked Test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
Vihari’s dismissal for seven reduced India to 101-5.
Jamieson also held a steepling catch at fine leg from a mistimed hook shot by opener Mayank Agarwal (34) off Trent Boult, who had dropped a difficult caught and bowled chance on the previous delivery.
“As a batsman you never felt like you were completely in,” Agarwal said of the testing conditions and the pressure New Zealand’s bowlers were able to exert on their lineup.
“They bowled good areas and kept testing us and didn’t give us anything loose.
“Even after lunch it was doing a little bit.”
Jamieson was only making his Test debut because Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad as he awaited the birth of his first child. Wagner confirmed on social media that his daughter had been born on Wednesday.
Tim Southee had bowled Prithvi Shaw for 16 early in the first session after Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to field on a green pitch.
Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats and just the fourth New Zealander to achieve the 100-game milestone in Tests.
Squads:
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: