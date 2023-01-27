The three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand starts on Friday with the first encounter taking place at Ranchi. Having won six ODIs on a trot against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, hosts India will enter the contest as firm favourites.

Also, with the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, India are not really in a hurry to fine-tune their squad with the focus being on ODIs. With the same motive, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been made to sit out of the T20I series. Making a return to the side Prithvi Shaw who last played for India in 2021. The explosive opener, however, may not get a game as India are set to use Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill as openers. But if a chance arises, Shaw could be the one to get it as another opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series due to a wrist injury.

Whoever starts, India’s main focus will be to win the series and take the momentum into the Test series vs Australia that starts in February.

Here’s all you need to know about the first T20I between India and New Zealand:

When will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday, 27 January.

Where will the first T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

What time is toss in first T20I between India and New Zealand?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 6:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the first T20I between India and New Zealand?

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

