India vs New Zealand Live score 1st ODI: IND 54/0 after 14 overs vs NZ

India vs New Zealand LIVE
That's another maximum for Shubman Gill. Henry goes short and Gill takes the advantage of the pace, targets the shorter boundary behind and upper cuts that for a maximum
|India
|New Zealand
|54/0 (14.0 ov) - R/R 3.86
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan (C)
|Batting
|23
|44
|4
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|30
|40
|1
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lockie Ferguson
|3
|0
|12
|0
|Mitchell Santner
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
54 (54) R/R: 3.85
Shubman Gill 30(40)
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 23(44)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: After being put into bat, India are off to a watchful start. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
That's another maximum for Shubman Gill. Henry goes short and Gill takes the advantage of the pace, targets the shorter boundary behind and upper cuts that for a maximum
After 6 overs,India 23/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 12 , Shubman Gill 10)
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE
A maximum to finish that over. Shubman Gill takes the aerial route and hammers it over long on
India vs New Zealand
That's a good shot. Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track as Southee goes full and just outside off to hit that through the covers for another boundary
India vs New Zealand LIVE
India and Shikhar Dhawan get off the mark with a boundary. The left-hander plays that straight down the ground for four. The outfield is pretty quick
India vs New Zealand
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India. They have provided the side with some good starts in the recent past. Tim Southee will bowl the first over
IND vs NZ
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ
Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
IND vs NZ LIVE
Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in this first ODI
Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are making their ODI debuts
Moment to cherish! 😊— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2022

A moment to savour for #TeamIndia's super fan, Divyaansh after some memorable interactions in Auckland ahead of the #NZvIND ODI series
Preview: Team India will begin its road to the 2023 World Cup on home soil when it takes on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs in Auckland on Friday.
Shikhar Dhawan once again returns as the stand-in captain of the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other seniors such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah. Dhawan takes over from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led the Men in Blue to a 1-0 series win in the T20I leg of their tour of New Zealand that took place right after the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Pandya has been rested from the ODIs along with the likes of veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan while Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been included.
Kane Williamson, who recently returned to form after struggling with the bat for the most part during the T20 World Cup, continues to lead the Black Caps in the one-dayers after the T20I series. He led the Kiwis in the 2nd T20I, which Team India won by a comfortable margin of 65 runs, but missed out on the third game due to a medical appointment, leading to senior bowler Tim Southee taking over the reins.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham.
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant.
