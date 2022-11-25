India vs New Zealand Live score 1st ODI: IND 54/0 after 14 overs vs NZ

Preview: Team India will begin its road to the 2023 World Cup on home soil when it takes on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs in Auckland on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan once again returns as the stand-in captain of the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other seniors such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah. Dhawan takes over from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led the Men in Blue to a 1-0 series win in the T20I leg of their tour of New Zealand that took place right after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pandya has been rested from the ODIs along with the likes of veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan while Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been included.

Kane Williamson, who recently returned to form after struggling with the bat for the most part during the T20 World Cup, continues to lead the Black Caps in the one-dayers after the T20I series. He led the Kiwis in the 2nd T20I, which Team India won by a comfortable margin of 65 runs, but missed out on the third game due to a medical appointment, leading to senior bowler Tim Southee taking over the reins.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham.

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant.

