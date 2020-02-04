First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 05, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Hamilton weather update: Sunny conditions and clear skies to welcome teams in series-opener

The last time India and New Zealand locked horns was during the World Cup semi-final, when knocks from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor along with an all-round bowling show from Kiwis guided them to an 18-run win to knock Virat Kohli and Co out.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 04, 2020 17:09:00 IST

It may be just a couple of days since Virat Kohli-led India completed a rare 5-0 series sweep over hosts New Zealand in the T20Is, but there is no time to rest on their laurels as the teams travel back to Hamilton for the first of the three ODIs starting on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant spell of 3-12 in the final T20I on Sunday as the hosts fell short of their target of 164 by just seven runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had scored 60 before retiring hurt and KL Rahul’s knock of 45 had guided India to 163-3 in 20 overs.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Hamilton weather update: Sunny conditions and clear skies to welcome teams in series-opener

India are upbeat after having clinched the T20 series. AP

Eventually, Rohit was confirmed to have been ruled out of the remainder of the tour after sustaining a calf injury. The Black Caps, too, have been dealt with a big blow after their skipper Kane Williamson was forced to sit out of the first two ODIs due to a shoulder problem, with Mark Chapman being named as the replacement.

Tom Latham will captain the Black Caps in Williamson’s absence.

In terms of India’s latest team news, captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will make his ODI debut which means that in all probability he will open with Mayank Agarwal, who is Rohit Sharma’s replacement with KL Rahul continuing as a middle-order batsman.

While Hamish Bennett returns to the Kiwis ODI squad for the first time in almost three years, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson has received his maiden call-up following a memorable season with Auckland and New Zealand A recently.

This will be New Zealand's first ODI since their World Cup final heartbreak, where they went down to champions England via most boundaries scored after the scores in Super Over were tied.

The last time these two sides locked horns in an ODI was during the World Cup semi-final, when the fifties from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor along with an all-round bowling display guided them to an 18-run win to knock Virat Kohli and Co out.

The match is scheduled to start at 3pm local time (7.30 am IST) and according to Accuweather the skies will mostly be sunny during the day and clear in the night. So, fans can expect a full-fledged contest in the series opener.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 17:09:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI, India Vs New Zealand ODI Series, Indian Cricket Team, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Mayank Agarwal, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Team India, Tom Latham, Virat Kohi

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all