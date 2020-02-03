First Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series, says report

Rohit Sharma will miss India's three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests on New Zealand tour

Press Trust of India, Feb 03, 2020 15:32:07 IST

New Delhi: India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

