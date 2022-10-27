India will take on the Netherlands in their second T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday in Sydney. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their high-octane opener and will be looking to make it two wins out of two against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands are coming to the game after a nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their opener and are clearly the underdogs. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said on the eve of the match that he wants his players to give their best against India.

“Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us,” said the Dutch skipper. “Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it’s enough it’s enough. If it’s not it’s not.”

He also hoped Virat Kohli doesn’t go on to repeat the MCG special against his team.

“What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn’t repeat it against us,” Edwards said.

Kohli scored 82 not out to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG after the Men in Blue were reduced to 31/4. After the game, Kohli rated the knock as his best.

Coming to the weather conditions, rain has been spoiling the party at the T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, Ireland defeated England after the game was halted due to rain while New Zealand vs Afghanistan match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Thankfully, rain is expected to play no part during India vs Netherlands match. The game is scheduled to start at 6 pm local time and the weather is expected to stay clear throughout the match.

Also, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored 40 crucial runs against Pakistan and took three wickets is also expected to play against Netherlands. There were reports that he might be rested but India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that India are not looking to make any changes.

“We are not going to rest anyone. I think we have a momentum going in the tournament, you need individuals to be in the form as well,” Mhambrey said.

