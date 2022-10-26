Buoyed by their thrilling four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, Team India will hope to collect a second win on the trot when they take on Netherlands in the second T20 World Cup outing.

Star batter and former captain Virat Kohli was the man of the moment during India’s chase of the 160-run target set by Pakistan, his unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls rescuing the Men in Blue from a perilous position of 31/4.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Kohli forged a 113-run fifth-wicket stand with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, taking on feared pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in the slog overs in what he described as his greatest T20I knock ever, as India overcame the 10-wicket loss they suffered against the same opposition in last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

And while Kohli will firmly remain in focus in Netherlands’ plans for the Indian batters, captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul will also hope to get a big score under their belts after getting dismissed for identical scores of 4 against Pakistan.

India might also be tempted to give the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal an opportunity against Netherlands after they were overlooked in favour of Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin respectively in the Pakistan clash.

In our build-up to India’s second game of the tournament, we bring to you the live telecast, streaming and other details pertaining to the match:

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands will be played on Thursday, 27 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST (6 pm local time).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Netherlands match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.