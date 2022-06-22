India vs Leicestershire Match 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Time, Squads, Players List

India will be playing a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire in Leicester scheduled to begin on 23rd June, 2022 before the visitors take on England in the rescheduled Test match. The Test match is slated to begin on 1st July in Birmingham.

The Indian team would be led by Rohit Sharma while the visiting team earlier suffered a blow after KL Rahul was ruled out of the due to an injury.

When will the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match be played?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be played from June 23 to 26.

Where will the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match be played?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be played at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

What time will the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match start?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will not be available on TV channels.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be streamed live on Leicestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

