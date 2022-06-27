India vs Ireland: Yuzvendra Chahal struggles to bowl in cold Irish weather, wears three sweaters

Yuzvendra Chahal battled the chilly Irish weather on Sunday to put up a Player-of-the-Match-winning display with a haul of 1/11 in India's seven-wicket win over Ireland in Malahide.

With the temperature dropping as low as 11 degrees on the day amid overcast conditions following intermittent rain, Chahal, not accustomed to the weather, accepted he had a torrid time in the conditions.

However, that didn't stop the 31-year-old wrist spinner from keeping Irish batters quiet — especially 50-up Harry Tector — on the day in his three-over spell, restricting Ireland to 108/4 in a rain-truncated match that saw just 12 overs. Chahal also claimed the wicket of Lorcan Tucker, who scored a 16-ball 18 before getting caught at deep midwicket off an flighted delivery outside the off stump.

Deepak Hooda's 47 not out and skipper Hardik Pandya's 24 ensured India won the game with 16 balls to spare.

Speaking in a post-match interaction, Chahal, who appeared wearing three sweaters, said the conditions were hard.

"Very difficult (to bowl in these cold conditions). I felt like a finger spinner today. Sometimes it's hard, but you have to adapt to every condition," Chahal said after his match-winning efforts in the 1st T20I.

The remaining T20I of the two-match series against Ireland is scheduled on Tuesday (28 June) at the same venue with no relaxation in weather conditions as the temperature will fluctuate between 18 to 11 degrees Celsius with rain expected.

The senior spinner also praised skipper Pandya for giving players the freedom to express themselves as the Gujarat Titans' IPL-winning captain made his captaincy debut with India on a winning note on the day.

"The atmosphere under Hardik is chill, he gave me the freedom to execute my plans," Chahal added.

