Fresh from a 76-run win in the opening match, India will look to ring in a few changes as they attempt to finish off their assignments in Ireland on a winning note during the second and final T20 International in Dublin on Friday.

India were runaway winners in Wednesday's opening T20I, scoring 208/5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan contributing 97 and 74 runs, respectively before wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets between them to restrict Ireland to 132/9.

It indicated that India's first-choice XI was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour.

The big question is of bench strength and chances for the likes of KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav.

Going into the second match, Kohli had hinted at making a few changes in the middle order to give everyone game-time so they could acclimatise to the conditions.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I between Ireland and India:

When is the second T20 International between Ireland and India?

The second T20 International between Ireland and India will take place on 29 June, 2018.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Club.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India second T20I?

The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS