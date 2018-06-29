India vs Ireland: When and where to watch the 2nd T20I, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
Here's everything you need to know about watching the second T20 International between Ireland and India live.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 29, 2018
- Australia in England, Only T20 International, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 28 runs
- India in Ireland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs IND India beat Ireland by 76 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|India
|4065
|123
|3
|Australia
|1959
|122
|4
|England
|2127
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Fresh from a 76-run win in the opening match, India will look to ring in a few changes as they attempt to finish off their assignments in Ireland on a winning note during the second and final T20 International in Dublin on Friday.
File image of Ireland captain Gary Wilson and Indian captain Virat Kohli. Agencies
India were runaway winners in Wednesday's opening T20I, scoring 208/5 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan contributing 97 and 74 runs, respectively before wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets between them to restrict Ireland to 132/9.
It indicated that India's first-choice XI was functioning properly after a break of three months, and tuning itself for the England tour.
The big question is of bench strength and chances for the likes of KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav.
Going into the second match, Kohli had hinted at making a few changes in the middle order to give everyone game-time so they could acclimatise to the conditions.
Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I between Ireland and India:
When is the second T20 International between Ireland and India?
The second T20 International between Ireland and India will take place on 29 June, 2018.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Club.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 8.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India second T20I?
The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX SONY SIX HD.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Jun 29, 2018
Also See
Highlights, India vs Ireland, 1st T20I at Dublin, Full cricket score: Virat Kohli and Co win by runs 76 runs
India vs Ireland: Kuldeep Yadav says he has adapted well to conditions after four-wicket haul in 1st T20I
India vs Ireland: Visitors' openers, wrist spinners top report card in 1st T20I; Hardik Pandya, hosts' middle-order flounder