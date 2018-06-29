First Cricket
India vs Ireland, LIVE cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Dublin: Virat Kohli and Co aim to continue good run, wrap series

Date: Friday, 29 June, 2018 18:43 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took seven wickets in the 1st T20I and this should be surely playing on the minds of Irish cricketers. Captain Gary Wilson had said, "I did not expect it to spin as it did in the second innings... we need to go back and have a look at how we are going to play Kuldeep and Chahal in the second game." The soin twins from India can still come to haunt them. They have to be really, really prepared to take them on.

  • Expect some big changes in the 2nd T20I by India. Captain Virat Kohli was very clear about giving all his players a go in the T20I series. Here is what he had to say on the playing XI for the 2nd T20I. 

  • Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant in the 1st T20I against Ireland, picking up a 4-wicket haul. It is still early days in his maiden tour of the UK but Kuldeep Yadav feels he has adapted well to the conditions. Read here about what more he has to say. 

  • JUST IN: England have announced their ODI squad for the 3-match series against India. The good news for them is that all-rounder Ben Stokes returns after sustaining an injury. Click here to see the full squad.

  • As captain, Virat Kohli has so far treaded an unconventional path in matters of selection. He is bizarrely unpredictable when it comes to Test cricket, often gunning for a horses-for-courses policy, while in limited-overs’ cricket, he strives for a consistent team selection. Read the full preview by Chetan Narula here .

  • Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Ireland being played in Dublin.   

Preview: After comfortably clinching a win in the opening match, India will look to continue their dominant run and seal the two-match T20I series against Ireland when the two sides play the second match here at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

File image of Ireland captain Gary Wilson and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

File image of Ireland captain Gary Wilson and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

India will be heading into the match on the back of 76-run victory in the opening T20I in Dublin. A terrific opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and some smart bowling by the spinners saw India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The openers shared a 160-run partnership and smashed 13 fours and 10 sixes between them.

Despite losing a cluster of wickets towards the end, India accumulated 208 runs for five in their stipulated 20 overs, setting Ireland a tough target of 209 runs to win.

In reply, Ireland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, as India restricted them to 132 for 9 in 20 overs.

On a related note, after the Ireland series, the Kohli-led side will head to England for three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five Tests, beginning July 3.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (capt/wk), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 India 4065 123
3 Australia 1959 122
4 England 2127 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

