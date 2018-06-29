Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Ireland being played in Dublin.

As captain, Virat Kohli has so far treaded an unconventional path in matters of selection. He is bizarrely unpredictable when it comes to Test cricket, often gunning for a horses-for-courses policy, while in limited-overs’ cricket, he strives for a consistent team selection. Read the full preview by Chetan Narula here .

JUST IN: England have announced their ODI squad for the 3-match series against India. The good news for them is that all-rounder Ben Stokes returns after sustaining an injury. Click here to see the full squad.

Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant in the 1st T20I against Ireland, picking up a 4-wicket haul. It is still early days in his maiden tour of the UK but Kuldeep Yadav feels he has adapted well to the conditions. Read here about what more he has to say.

Expect some big changes in the 2nd T20I by India. Captain Virat Kohli was very clear about giving all his players a go in the T20I series. Here is what he had to say on the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took seven wickets in the 1st T20I and this should be surely playing on the minds of Irish cricketers. Captain Gary Wilson had said, "I did not expect it to spin as it did in the second innings... we need to go back and have a look at how we are going to play Kuldeep and Chahal in the second game." The soin twins from India can still come to haunt them. They have to be really, really prepared to take them on.

Preview: After comfortably clinching a win in the opening match, India will look to continue their dominant run and seal the two-match T20I series against Ireland when the two sides play the second match here at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

India will be heading into the match on the back of 76-run victory in the opening T20I in Dublin. A terrific opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and some smart bowling by the spinners saw India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The openers shared a 160-run partnership and smashed 13 fours and 10 sixes between them.

Despite losing a cluster of wickets towards the end, India accumulated 208 runs for five in their stipulated 20 overs, setting Ireland a tough target of 209 runs to win.

In reply, Ireland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, as India restricted them to 132 for 9 in 20 overs.

On a related note, after the Ireland series, the Kohli-led side will head to England for three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five Tests, beginning July 3.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (capt/wk), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

With inputs from PTI