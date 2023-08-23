Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Ireland 3rd T20I in Dublin, Highlights: Match called off without a ball being bowled

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I in Dublin, Highlights: Match called off without a ball being bowled

India vs Ireland, Highlights: Even the toss could not happen in Dublin as rain played spoilsport for much of the evening, with the match eventually being called off.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I in Dublin, Highlights: Match called off without a ball being bowled

Ireland captain Paul Stirling and India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah pose with the T20I series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketireland

22:47 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this series between Ireland and India that has ended on a rather dull note. Next up, the senior India team will be in action again when they begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on 2 September. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match, but make sure to stay updated with all the happenings around the cricketing world on Firstpost.com . Until next time, it's goodbye, and wishing you all a good night! 

22:42 (IST)

Ireland vs India LIVE 

So, the third T20I between Ireland and India in Dublin is officially abandoned without a ball being bowled. India walk away as the winners of this series (2-0), having won the first two matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 runs from two matches) finishes as the top run-getter of the series, whereas Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna finish with four wickets each. 

22:34 (IST)

Rain washes out the third Ireland vs India T20I in Dublin 

22:14 (IST)

IRE vs IND 3rd T20I LIVE 

Good news! The rain has stopped! The covers are being removed and there will be another inspection by the umpires shortly. 

21:30 (IST)

An inspection will take place in 20 minutes 

21:28 (IST)

IRE vs IND 

It's been over 10 minutes since we started losing overs. No update from BCCI yet on the toss. 

20:41 (IST)

Fingers crossed for a full game! 

20:28 (IST)

Nothing positive to report as far as the weather in Dublin is concerned 

20:16 (IST)

IRE vs IND LIVE, 3rd T20I

"I’m someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he’s someone who likes to hit sixes."

Shubman Gill explains the reason behind his successful pairing with India skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, both in Tests as well as in ODIs.

Click here to read

20:00 (IST)

IRE vs IND LIVE, 3rd T20I

Bumrah, Bishnoi among gainers in ICC rankings

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the Men in Blue in their tour of Ireland, was among the players going up the ladder in ICC's latest rankings. Bumrah, who has made a successful return from a year-long absence due to a back injury, as well as wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have moved seven and 17 spots respectively in the T20I rankings following their exploits in the first two T20Is while opening batter Shubman Gill moved up one spot to fourth in the ODI chart.

Click here to read the full story

Load More

Highlights

title-img

Preview: Team India are all but set to test their bench strength when they face Ireland in the third and final T20I in Dublin on Wednesday.

India, led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah, have already sealed the series 2-0, and Wednesday will provide an opportunity for the Men in Blue to give game time to fringe players.

Bumrah’s comeback to the national side was in focus leading upto the series, and so far he has performed upto his standards, picking two wickets in each match.

Prasidh Krishna, another returning pacer, has as many wickets as Bumrah in the two matches.

Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could make their way to the playing XI, with both yet to make their T20I debuts for India.

Avesh Khan, another speedster who has proved at the international stage in the past, could also get the go-ahead.

However, with Bumrah and Krishna hoping to get more game time ahead of a packed schedule, it remains to be seen if Avesh does get a chance. Another possibility is that if Arshdeep makes way for Avesh, or even Mukesh Kumar.

As far as Ireland are concerned, Harry Tector is going through a rough patch and that means Ross Adair, bother of Mark Adair, could be included in the XI.

Gareth Delaney, who has recently impressed for Leinster Lightning in List A cricket, could also be given the nod.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed

 

Published on: August 23, 2023 18:33:17 IST

Tags:

also read

India vs Ireland: Rinku Singh announces himself as all-round Men in Blue clinch T20I series with 33-run win
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Rinku Singh announces himself as all-round Men in Blue clinch T20I series with 33-run win

Rinku smashed a 21-ball 38, collecting two fours and three sixes in his maiden international innings as India restricted Ireland to 152/8 after setting them a challenging target of 186.

India vs Ireland: You are not doing yourself justice if playing with expectations, says Jasprit Bumrah
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: You are not doing yourself justice if playing with expectations, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah and a young Indian national team beat Ireland comfortably in the second T20I to take an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

India vs Ireland: Aakash Chopra unconcerned over Jasprit Bumrah's reduced pace in 1st T20I
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Aakash Chopra unconcerned over Jasprit Bumrah's reduced pace in 1st T20I

Bumrah, known for his express pace, registered figures of 2/24 in four overs as India secured a narrow two-run victory over Ireland through the DLS method in the series opener at Malahide, Dublin.