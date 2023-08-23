India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has for a long time been backed to become the country’s next permanent skipper. Hardik led Gujarat Titans (GT) from the front, guiding them to their maiden IPL title in their debut season in 2022. He led GT to the final again this year, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pandya has also captained India in 16 T20Is, winning 10 of those. And on Monday, he was named vice-captain of the Indian squad that will take part in the Asia Cup, that starts from 30 August. Rohit Sharma will lead the side as the Men in Blue look to finalise their preparations for the ODI World Cup at home.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal, too, pipped Hardik to become India’s next permanent captain, but said that form was also crucial. Referring to Hardik’s unbeaten 92 against Australia in December 2020, Lal said that it was that kind of a performance that was missing from Hardik.

“See, he definitely could be the next captain, the way he is going about leading in T20Is. But my concern is not that. Hardik has to perform. He is so talented and has done well, but where is the Hardik Pandya that scored 92 against Australia? That sort of form I want to see Hardik in,” the former all-rounder was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Lal was speaking on the sidelines of the CEAT Awards.

Lal added that it was important for India to have Hardik as a sixth bowler. “At the same time, I am very happy that he is bowling. We need him bowling in the World Cup as that sixth bowler. They have given him a very important role and Hardik has to ensure that he does well,” stated the 72-year-old.

India are in Group A for the 2023 Asia Cup, along with Pakistan and Nepal. India play Pakistan on 2 September in Pallekele before facing Nepal at the same venue on 4 September.

The Men in Blue open their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.