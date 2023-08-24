Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah adjudged Player of the Series, other stats from series

Jasprit Bumrah, making a comeback after 11 months, was adjudged Player of the Series for four wickets in two games.

India beat Ireland 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. Image: BCCI

Third T20I between Ireland and India was abandoned without a ball bowled or even the toss being conducted. It meant, India, who had already taken the series 2-0, bagged the honours without a blip to their flawless record against Ireland.

Persistent drizzle and a wet outfield denied the fans a cricket match at Malahide in Dublin. The match, originally scheduled to start at 3pm, was called off three hours later.

Skippers of both teams Paul Stirling and Jasprit Bumrah shook hands in the middle before Indian cricket team took centre stage for customary photographs.

Bumrah, making a comeback after 11 months, was adjudged Player of the Series for four wickets in two games at an average of 9.75 and economy of just 4.87.

A look at the series in numbers:

Most runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad – 77 runs

Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna – 4 wickets

Best strike rate: Rinku Singh (180.95)

Best bowling economy: Jasprit Bumrah (4.88)

Highest team total: India 185/5

Highest score: Andy Balbirnie (72)

Most sixes in an innings: Barry McCarthy (4)

Best bowling strike rate: Jasprit Bumrah (12.00)

Biggest partnership: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 runs)

Published on: August 24, 2023 12:43:19 IST

