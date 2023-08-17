Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Ireland: Stats, records, head-to-head ahead of T20I series

India and Ireland will play three T20I matches starting on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team on his international return.

India beat Ireland 2-0 in the T20I series in 2022. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India and Ireland’s T20I history began with the T20 World Cup in 2009 at Nottingham. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, India beat Ireland by eight wickets in their Group A fixture.

Since then, Ireland have hosted India twice separately in two-match series in 2018 and 2022. India have never played hosts to Ireland.

Head-to-head

India and Ireland have played five matches in total and India have registered wins in all five of them. In three of them, India batted first and in the other two, Ireland put up totals for India to chase.

Matches: 5

India won: 5

Ireland won: 0

No result/Draw/Tie: 0

India vs Ireland T20I results

June 10, 2009: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets

June 27, 2018: India beat Ireland by 76 runs

June 29, 2018: India beat Ireland by 143 runs

June 26, 2022: India beat Ireland by 7 wickets

June 28, 2022: India beat Ireland by 4 runs

Key stats and records:

Highest total: 225/7 by India in 2022

Highest successful chase: 113/2 by India in 2009

Lowest total: 70 all out by Ireland in 2018

Highest individual score: Deepak Hooda (India) – 104 off 57 balls

Highest partnership: 176 runs between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda

Best bowling in an innings: Zaheer Khan (4/19)

Most runs: Deepak Hooda (India) – 151 runs

Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (India) – 7 wickets

Most catches (fielder): George Dockrell and Stuart Thompson (Ireland) – 3 catches

Most catches (keeper) – MS Dhoni (3) and Lorcan Tucker (3)

Published on: August 17, 2023 15:01:11 IST

