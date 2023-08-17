India and Ireland will play three T20I matches starting on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team on his international return.
India and Ireland’s T20I history began with the T20 World Cup in 2009 at Nottingham. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, India beat Ireland by eight wickets in their Group A fixture.
Since then, Ireland have hosted India twice separately in two-match series in 2018 and 2022. India have never played hosts to Ireland.
Head-to-head
India and Ireland have played five matches in total and India have registered wins in all five of them. In three of them, India batted first and in the other two, Ireland put up totals for India to chase.
Matches: 5
India won: 5
Ireland won: 0
No result/Draw/Tie: 0
India vs Ireland T20I results
June 10, 2009: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets
June 27, 2018: India beat Ireland by 76 runs
June 29, 2018: India beat Ireland by 143 runs
June 26, 2022: India beat Ireland by 7 wickets
June 28, 2022: India beat Ireland by 4 runs
Key stats and records:
Highest total: 225/7 by India in 2022
Highest successful chase: 113/2 by India in 2009
Lowest total: 70 all out by Ireland in 2018
Highest individual score: Deepak Hooda (India) – 104 off 57 balls
Highest partnership: 176 runs between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda
Best bowling in an innings: Zaheer Khan (4/19)
Most runs: Deepak Hooda (India) – 151 runs
Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (India) – 7 wickets
Most catches (fielder): George Dockrell and Stuart Thompson (Ireland) – 3 catches
Most catches (keeper) – MS Dhoni (3) and Lorcan Tucker (3)
