17:48 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 game between India and Hong Kong. The Indian team started off the campaign on a positive note with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan in first match

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India play Hong Kong in their second match. AP

PREVIEW: India will lock horns with Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. The Men in Blue are coming into this game with a win against Pakistan in a close encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led side rode on an emphatic all-round show from Hardik Pandya to clinch a win against the arch-rivals. A win for India in this match will mean that they qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Hong Kong, on the other side made the qualification for the continental tournament and would be looking to begin the proceedings on a positive note now.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi

Shaheen Afridi missing Asia Cup 2022 a big relief for Indian top order: Waqar Younis
Shaheen Afridi missing Asia Cup 2022 a big relief for Indian top order: Waqar Younis

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will be missing the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee ligament injury.

'Keep it simple': Rohit Sharma shares his ‘mantra’ behind recent success as Indian captain
'Keep it simple': Rohit Sharma shares his ‘mantra’ behind recent success as Indian captain

Rohit Sharma feels that leading Mumbai Indians on a major stage like IPL has been very beneficial for him.

Asia Cup 2022: We do not want to hype India vs Pakistan game within the team, says Rohit Sharma
Asia Cup 2022: We do not want to hype India vs Pakistan game within the team, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma wants Indian players "to focus on the game and what we need to do as individuals” rather than thinking too much about Pakistan.