India vs Hong Kong Live score and updates, Asia cup: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the game between India and Hong Kong

PREVIEW: India will lock horns with Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. The Men in Blue are coming into this game with a win against Pakistan in a close encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led side rode on an emphatic all-round show from Hardik Pandya to clinch a win against the arch-rivals. A win for India in this match will mean that they qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Hong Kong, on the other side made the qualification for the continental tournament and would be looking to begin the proceedings on a positive note now.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi

