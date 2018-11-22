India vs England Women's World T20 2018 semi-final: When and where to watch live streaming
Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage of the India-England semi-final in the ongoing Women's World T20 is concerned.
India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the second semi-final of the 2018 ICC Women's World T20 at North Sound (Antigua) on Friday morning.
England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women's cricket in India.
File image of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Reuters
To their credit, the 'Women in Blue' have been able to build on that momentum and a fantastic run in the ongoing World T20 is a testimony to that.
India beat two formidable teams in their group – the 'White Ferns' from New Zealand by 34 runs and the 'Southern Stars' from Australia by 48 runs – maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.
However, England, the reigning ODI world champions, are a quality side in the shortest format and the scars of the summit clash loss at Lord's can play on the minds of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, the two pillars of the women's side.
Here's all you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage between India and England on Friday:
When will the India vs England fixture take place?
The encounter between India and England will take on 23 November, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs England T20I will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.
What time does the match begin?
The T20I match will begin at 05.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 05.00 hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-England T20I?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
