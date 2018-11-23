- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
India's second win came against arch-rivals Pakistan. Against them, Mithali Raj’s masterclass took India to a commanding seven-wicket win, while Ireland bore the wrath of a team that was on a roll, going down by 52 runs.
The first semi-final between Australia and West Indies is on.
Put into bat first, Australia have managed 142/5 in 20 overs.
West Indies pulled the momentum in their favour after that huge stand between Lanning and Healy.
They need 143 when they come out to bat.
Click here to catch the latest score and updates from the first semi-final.
For India, it was ‘Harmonster’ who set the tone for her team’s campaign with arguably the best innings played in a T20 World Cup, when she became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. Her knock saw India register a comfortable 34-run win over New Zealand in their first game of the tournament.
Smriti Mandhana, who seems to have finally hit her stride after a scratchy start to the tournament, is India's biggest plus point and England's nightmare.
There is a slight advantage that England has in the 2nd semi-final. England’s knowledge of the Indian players extends beyond the international matches they have played. The likes of Anya Shrubsole and Heather Knight have spent a month with a prolific Smriti Mandhana during the Women’s Super League.
England, led by Heather Knight, are very familiar with their foe. They have formulated plans and know what India have up their sleeve. They have seen it before, countered it well and will not be too worried going into the game.
Since June last year, England and India have met in five ODIs and two T20Is and have played each other both home and away. England got the better of India in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s, but India fought back, sealing the ODI series at home earlier this year, 2-1.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second semifinal of the Women's World T20 2018 between India and England
Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.
The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.
Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.
File images of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and England captain Heather Knight. Agencies
Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.
The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.
"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.
England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.
Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.
Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.
In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.
England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2018