Since June last year, England and India have met in five ODIs and two T20Is and have played each other both home and away. England got the better of India in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s, but India fought back, sealing the ODI series at home earlier this year, 2-1.

England, led by Heather Knight, are very familiar with their foe. They have formulated plans and know what India have up their sleeve. They have seen it before, countered it well and will not be too worried going into the game.

There is a slight advantage that England has in the 2nd semi-final. England’s knowledge of the Indian players extends beyond the international matches they have played. The likes of Anya Shrubsole and Heather Knight have spent a month with a prolific Smriti Mandhana during the Women’s Super League.

Smriti Mandhana, who seems to have finally hit her stride after a scratchy start to the tournament, is India's biggest plus point and England's nightmare.

For India, it was ‘Harmonster’ who set the tone for her team’s campaign with arguably the best innings played in a T20 World Cup, when she became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. Her knock saw India register a comfortable 34-run win over New Zealand in their first game of the tournament.

India's second win came against arch-rivals Pakistan. Against them, Mithali Raj’s masterclass took India to a commanding seven-wicket win, while Ireland bore the wrath of a team that was on a roll, going down by 52 runs.

Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.

Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.

Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.

"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.

England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.

Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.

In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from IANS