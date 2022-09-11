India vs England women 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street: England dominate in 9-wicket win

Toss update: Hosts England won the toss and opted to field in the first of three women’s T20Is against India in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England skipper Heather Knight has been ruled out of the India series due to a hip surgery and the hosts will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.

While India have handed T20I debut to Kiran Navgire, England have handed a debut to Lauren Bell. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs, which will be a part of ICC women’s championship.

