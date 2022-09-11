Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs England women 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street: England dominate in 9-wicket win

Cricket

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 10 September, 2022

10 September, 2022
Starts 23:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

132/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
England Women

England Women

134/1 (13.0 ov)

England Women beat India Women by 9 wickets

India Women England Women
132/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.6 134/1 (13.0 ov) - R/R 10.31

Match Ended

England Women beat India Women by 9 wickets

Alice Capsey - 32

Sophia Dunkley - 39

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sophia Dunkley not out 61 44 8 1
Alice Capsey not out 32 20 3 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Renuka Singh 4 0 23 0
Sneh Rana 3 0 31 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 60/1 (6.3)

74 (74) R/R: 10.82

Alice Capsey 32(20)

Danni Wyatt 24(16) S.R (150)

st Richa Ghosh b Sneh Rana

India vs England women 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street: England dominate in 9-wicket win

India vs England Women, 1st T20I: England won by 9-wickets with 42 balls to spare in tough conditions in Durham.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Toss update: Hosts England won the toss and opted to field in the first of three women’s T20Is against India in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England skipper Heather Knight has been ruled out of the India series due to a hip surgery and the hosts will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.

While India have handed T20I debut to Kiran Navgire, England have handed a debut to Lauren Bell. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs, which will be a part of ICC women’s championship.

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 06:36:47 IST

