India vs England women 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street: England dominate in 9-wicket win

England Women beat India Women by 9 wickets
|India Women
|England Women
|132/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.6
|134/1 (13.0 ov) - R/R 10.31
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sophia Dunkley
|not out
|61
|44
|8
|1
|Alice Capsey
|not out
|32
|20
|3
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Renuka Singh
|4
|0
|23
|0
|Sneh Rana
|3
|0
|31
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 60/1 (6.3)
|
74 (74) R/R: 10.82
Alice Capsey 32(20)
Sophia Dunkley 39(21)
|
Danni Wyatt 24(16) S.R (150)
st Richa Ghosh b Sneh Rana
India vs England Women, 1st T20I: England won by 9-wickets with 42 balls to spare in tough conditions in Durham.
Toss update: Hosts England won the toss and opted to field in the first of three women’s T20Is against India in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England skipper Heather Knight has been ruled out of the India series due to a hip surgery and the hosts will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.
While India have handed T20I debut to Kiran Navgire, England have handed a debut to Lauren Bell. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs, which will be a part of ICC women’s championship.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
AUS vs ZIM Head to Head Matches in ODIs: Head to Head record, venue record and key stats
Adani Group and GMR Group have already acquired franchises in the Legends League Cricket.
Players like Ashwin, Kohli and Arshdeep stole the show with some smashes over the net during the beach volleyball session.