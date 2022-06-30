India vs England weather update: Rain likely on Day 1 of 5th Test

India are starting off their multi-format tour against England with the rescheduled fixture of the final Test from last year’s five-match Test series. Both teams will square off at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium from 1 July onwards at 3:30 PM IST for a five-day action of red-ball cricket. The Indian team is leading the series 2-1 and is on the verge of recording a series win in England after 2007.

The final Test was to be held at Manchester’s Old Trafford last year but got postponed after COVID-19 hit the Indian camp ahead of the encounter. Following the unavoidable scenario, BCCI and ECB decided to reschedule the game this year and the venue was changed to Edgbaston. While the Men in Blue will look to bag the series and start the tour on a positive note, England will try to give them a strong challenge and level it.

The track of Edgbaston will provide a tough surface for the team batting first. To date, the average total scored by any team batted first here has been 308. So, crossing the 300-run mark in the first innings will be a tough job as seamers will get an extra advantage on the first day.

While England will try to use their pacer duo - Stuart Broad and James Anderson to restrict the Indian batting lineup at their Fortress Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah-led boys also have some good options like Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Weather Update

England vs India 5th and Final Test is set to take place at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The first two sessions can experience light showers on Friday but the sky may get clear after the lunch break. The temperature will hover between 10-19 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 12 km/h.

Possible Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

