India vs England: 'We were short of runs', admits captain Jos Buttler after hosts' ODI series defeat

England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler on Sunday admitted that his team were short of runs after their five-wicket defeat to India in the third and final ODI at Old Trafford. Rishabh Pant’s heroics and Hardik Pandya’s all-round show helped India overcome their top-order troubles to beat England and clinch the ODI series 2-1.

Earlier, Buttler’s 60 and Jason Roy’s 41 led England to 259 inside 46 overs, after being put to bat by India.

“I thought we were short (of runs). Needed a good start which we got actually (with the ball). Throughout the whole summer so far we haven't batted our best,” Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reece Topley scalped three wickets in the decider, finishing with figures of 3/35, and Buttler said Topley was brilliant for England.

“He (Topley) has been brilliant for us, put in a man of the match performance in the T20s as well. He was just creaking a bit, it's been a tough schedule, and will probably have to look after him (Topley bowling 7 overs)”, Buttler said.

The 31-year-old Englishman admitted that he found captaincy ‘absolutely fine’. On 1 July, Buttler was announced as England’s white-ball captain following Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

“I've found it (captaincy) absolutely fine to be honest. Missed a chance but don't think it's got anything to do with captaincy. I'm an experienced cricketer but a young captain,” continued Buttler.

Adil Rashid missed the series against India after being granted permission to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, but the spinner has been named in England’s ODI squad for the home series against South Africa, which starts on Tuesday. Buttler termed Rashid as England’s ‘most important player’ and he is ready to welcome Rashid back into the side.

“Rash (Rashid) has probably been the most important player in our team for a long time. Look forward to welcome him back,” said Buttler.

