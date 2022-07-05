India vs England: We have ultimate belief in one another, says Alex Lees as hosts near record chase

Alex Lees claimed England's "ultimate belief" in each other is what spurred them on towards a 378 run target against India at Edgbaston. Going into the fifth and final day, England need 119 runs more with seven wickets in hand. Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) occupy the crease with skipper Ben Stokes to come.

England came into the Test against India on the back of some remarkable chases of 277 runs, 299 runs and 296 runs against New Zealand to inflict a clean sweep on the World Test Championship winners. But 378 runs is more than any England team has chased before. The previous best being 359 runs, spearheaded by Stokes against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

A large portion of the job was done at the top of the order when Lees and Zak Crawley stitched a partnership of 107 runs.

“I just think there is ultimate belief in one another, from one to 11, that we could do this,” said Lees.

“I think we’re just very optimistic about it. You know the target is there but you just try and put it into the background. It’s not something we necessarily spoke about."

“As a unit our batters are getting runs, they’re confident, it’s a pretty good wicket and a good outfield. So, obviously, we just want to take the game to the opposition.”

Explaining his approach, where the leftie danced down the track on the third ball of the innings: “My role in a run chase is to put some pressure on the bowlers."

“Brendon McCullum pretty much just said: ‘Go and do your thing’. We all know the brand this team wants to play. I just want to express myself.”

Dismissed after a mixup with Joe Root, Lees who is still searching for a maiden Test hundred said, Joe could lend me one of his hundreds, he’s got plenty of them," he said with a smile before adding, “On a personal level it’s quite hard to take, but the pleasing thing for me is that we’re in an amazing position as a team.”

Lees didn't pay much heed to Virat Kohli's animated celebrations upon his wicket. “I think he’s obviously a very competitive person but I’m also quite headstrong, that’s what my wife says,” he stated.

“I wasn’t going to back down. He had a few words, I had a few words but that’s the edge Test cricket has in it. We need that emotion.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.