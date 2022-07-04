India vs England: Twitter divided after Virat Kohli endures yet another disappointing outing with bat

India bolstered their lead and courtesy a gritty half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara, the visitors ending Day 3 leading England by 257 runs. The story was quite similar in the second innings for the Indian batters. In seaming and swinging conditions, James Anderson got rid of Shubman Gill in the very first over. However, Hanuma Vihari and Pujara saw off the tricky phase and looked settled when Vihari perished trying to drive a pitched up delivery by Stuart Broad through the covers.

In walked Virat Kohli and he looked to take on the bowlers. With a couple of sumptuous drives and assured leaves, Kohli looked to be in the zone. He was tackling Anderson beautifully and looked to cover the lines and lengths. However, he was dismissed by an absolutely unplayable ball by Ben Stokes just when he seemed to be settling down. The ball landed on a length and bounced and took the shoulder of Kohli’s bat through to keeper Sam Billings, who fumbled before Joe Root stuck out his right hand and snaffled up the catch.

Watch video here:

Pujara and Rishabh Pant then ensured no more wickets fell in the remainder of the day as India finished with a handsome lead — one they would be keen to beef up on Day 4. However, the century drought, the lack of runs continued for Kohli. His average after this dismissal has fallen to 49.53, which is his lowest since August 2017. And as is the case with every Kohli dismissal, there were plenty of tweets on social media.

