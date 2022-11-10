India suffered a massive heartbreak on Thursday when the Men in Blue were handed a 10-wicket loss by England in T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide. While nothing went right defending 169, a moment of error-prone fielding rubbed further salt on India’s wound.

The incident happened during the ninth over the match when Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were cantering England to the win with 81 runs. At the stage, India were hoping that newly-introduced Hardik Pandya, who earlier scored a crucial 33-ball 63 to power India to 168/6, would continue his momentum with the ball as well.

His second delivery of the over was mistimed towards fine leg, where Shami reached to collect the ball at the boundary and decided to jovially pass the ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who came running from the third man. However, the ball was thrown much higher to Kumar’s comfort. Kumar did ran back for the ball and threw it back to the keeper but the farcical mistake allowed English openers enough time to run a four.

England ultimately chased down the target with four overs to spare as Hales scored an 86 not out while skipper Buttler was equally pivotal with an 80-run knock. Among England bowlers, Chris Jordan shone with 3/43 spell while Indian openers misfired again with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring 5 and 27 respectively. Virat Kohli continued his purple patch with his fourth half century of the tournament while Suryakumar Yadav had a rare offday with 14 runs to his name.

