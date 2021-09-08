India vs England stats: Jasprit Bumrah's 100 wickets, visitors' Test win at The Oval sets records

India bounced back in style in the fourth Test match at the Oval to go 2-1 up in the five-match series with England. The hosts will now be under pressure to level the series at Old Trafford in Manchester in the fifth and last Test.

The visitors made a tremendous comeback in the match after being bowled out for only 191 in the first innings and then conceding a lead of 99 runs. But thanks to good show with the bat in the second innings, the revival happened and Indians were able to give a difficult target to chase for England on the last day of the Test.

The deck had flattened by then and batting was easy but Indian bowlers showed their class, and folded England for 210 runs to register a thumping win.

There were many records achieved and surpassed at the Oval. Here, we look at some key numbers:

Bumrah completes 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah joined the 100-Test wickets club with the wicket of Ollie Pope in the second innings. He got Pope through a sharp inswinger. The same inswinger had got him first Test wicket as well back in 2018 at Cape Town when he clean bowled the great AB de Villiers.

He has picked most number of wickets against England (36) in nine matches he has played against them.

India's second win at The Oval

When Virat Kohli and company won The Oval Test, it was only the second time they did so at the venue. The first victory at The Oval had come way back in 1971. In fact, it was India's first Test victory in England that came under leadership of Ajit Wadekar. It took 50 years for India to win a Test at The Oval again.

Overall, India have now won nine Tests in England.

Most overseas Test wins for India

After beating England at The Oval, India registered their ninth Test win in England, which is also the joint-most overseas Tests wins for them. India have nine Test wins each in Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Winning two Tests in a series in England, a new India record

There is a reason winning in England is celebrated so much. The history has been such that each win comes with great satisfaction. Since India started touring England, they have been able to win two Tests in a series only twice. The Oval Test win was the second such occasion. India won the second Test in the series at Lord's before clinching victory at The Oval. The only other time such a thing happened was in 1986 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Shardul Thakur, the new batting all-rounder

Many doubts were raised at the start of The Oval Test regarding India's playing XI. Was it right to leave out R Ashwin and pick Thakur or Ravindra Jadeja? Thakur responded with a great show with both bat and ball, scoring fifties in both the innings and picking up wickets as well.

In fact, he was the top-scorer for India in the first innings, playing a crucial knock to take India to 191. He has entered the record books thanks to his good bowling display as well. He is the first Indian cricketer to score twin fifties in the same match with 1+ wickets in both innings.

India's record against England

Barring the loss against New Zealand, which happened to be the World Test Championship Final, India have been outstanding as a Test force this year. Earlier this year, they rocked Australia in their own backyard before nailing England at home and now are on a good run playing away. India, in the process, have registered five wins against England in 2021, first time that they have done so against any opponent in a calendar year.

Some more numbers:

India's AWAY Test victories after being dismissed for a total of 200 or less batting first in the match...

187/10 beat SAf at Wanderers 2018 by 63 runs

191/10 beat Eng at The Oval 2021 by 157 runs

200/10 beat WI at Kingston 2006 by 49 runs#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021

The 99-run 1st-innings deficit is the third highest overturned to beat England in England, behind:

177, Australia, Old Trafford 1961;

108, SL, Leeds 2014.

Joint 4th biggest deficit overturned by India to win a Test.

2nd biggest ever at the Oval (biggest: 141, Eng v Aus, 1902) — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 6, 2021

It's only the third time in an away series that India have won the very next Test after suffering an innings defeat! in Sri Lanka in 2008

in South Africa in 2010

in England in 2021#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 6, 2021