India vs England: Smriti Mandhana's fifty helps visitors level T20I series

Smriti Mandhana’s sublime innings of 79 off 53 balls helped India clinch the second T20I against England by eight wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 143 to stay alive in the series, India completed the task with 20 balls to spare as Mandhana began her innings on an aggressive note.

She put up a partnership of 55 with fellow opener Shafali Verma (20) who go out on the last ball of the powerplay. No 3 batter Dayalan Hemalatha could only add nine runs to the scorecard and her dismissal put India in a spot of bother on 77/2, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave perfect support to Mandhana as the duo took India across the finishing line.

Harmanpreet scored 29 not out off 22 and stitched a 59-run partnership with Mandhana as India completed the chase in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat first, however, the decision backfired as they lost the first three wickets for just 16 runs in three overs. Sophia Dunkley (5) fell to Deepti Sharma while Renuka Singh dismissed Danni Wyatt (4). Alice Capsey was run out on 4.

Bryony Smith (16) and Amy Jones (17) tried to revive England’s innings but Sneh Rana got both the batters out. The much-needed impetus came from the bats of Maia Bouchier (34) and Freya Kemp (51 not out). The 65-run stand between the duo helped England reach a respectable total with Ecclestone scoring 7 not out from the lower order. Rana took three wickets in total including that of Bouchier.

The final match of the series will be played on 15 September in Bristol.

