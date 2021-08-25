India vs England: 'Should've bowled first', Twitterati react to India's 78 all out on Day 1 of third Test

India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

This was India’s ninth-lowest total in Test cricket.

England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord's.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India being bundled out:



Toss was very crucial... should've bowled first#Engvind — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) August 25, 2021

Bizarre!

This is the first time ever India had no player reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

I was gone for an hour!! I seem to have missed a bit... #ENGvIND #TestCricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4ikie35eHb — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 25, 2021

Bundled out in a blink of an eye!

Well. That was rather comprehensive, wasn’t it? Bonkers couple of sessions. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 25, 2021

Ishant starting like India scored 780, not 78. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 25, 2021





Anderson has been England's best!

England must dread life after Anderson. At a different level. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021

With inputs from AP