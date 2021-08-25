Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs England: 'Should've bowled first', Twitterati react to India's 78 all out on Day 1 of third Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 25th, 2021
  • 20:32:18 IST

India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

This was India’s ninth-lowest total in Test cricket.

England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord's.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India being bundled out:

Do you agree?

Bizarre!

Bundled out in a blink of an eye!



Anderson has been England's best!

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: August 25, 2021 20:32:18 IST

