India vs England: 'Should've bowled first', Twitterati react to India's 78 all out on Day 1 of third Test

India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.
This was India’s ninth-lowest total in Test cricket.
England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.
The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord's.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India being bundled out:
Do you agree?
Toss was very crucial... should've bowled first#Engvind
— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) August 25, 2021
Bizarre!
This is the first time ever India had no player reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.#ENGvIND
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021
I was gone for an hour!! I seem to have missed a bit... #ENGvIND #TestCricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4ikie35eHb
— Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 25, 2021
Bundled out in a blink of an eye!
Well. That was rather comprehensive, wasn’t it? Bonkers couple of sessions. #ENGvIND
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 25, 2021
Ishant starting like India scored 780, not 78. #EngvInd
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 25, 2021
Anderson has been England's best!
England must dread life after Anderson. At a different level.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Not all was well between the two teams on the field, as Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson were involved in a heated exchange on Day three of the Test.
Root (180 not out), who scored his second successive hundred of this series, took England from a position of weakness to strength with the first innings total of 391 after India scored 364 in their first essay.
Check out some photos from the second Test between England and India at Lord's.