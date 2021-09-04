India vs England: 'Shaandar', Twitterati laud Rohit Sharma as opener scores maiden overseas Test ton

India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden Test century at The Oval on Day 3 of the fourth Test against hosts England.
The 'Hitman' appeared extremely patient in his knock but once again backed his instinct, getting to the milestone in style, with a massive six over long on off Moeen Ali.
He is currently unbeaten on 103 off 218 deliveries, with 12 fours and a six in knock. His partner, Cheteshwar Pujara (48), meanwhile, looks positive and is inching closer to his half century. As far as the match situation is concerned, India are 199/1 at tea, with a lead of 100 runs.
Twitterati were in awe of the Hitman after he completed a century to remember. Here are a few reactions:
The wait's over
Indian cricket has waited and waited... and then waited some more... for THIS Rohit Sharma.
Test centurion outside India... that too as an opener... Finally... and what a shot to bring it up with!!#EngvInd #IndvsEng
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 4, 2021
Well deserved century
The transformation of #RohitSharma into a world class opening batsman has been staggering. This century was inevitable given the way he has batted in this series. Privileged to see this. Class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021
Phenomenal display of patience and technique
Rohit Sharma his 8th Test century in 204 balls!
The slowest in his Test career.
His debut century at Kolkata against West Indies in 2013 came in 194 balls!#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 4, 2021
Arguably the best Indian batter in the series
Lovely way to get there. That 💯 was coming. Best Indian batsman in the series. #RohitSharma #ENGvsIND — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) September 4, 2021
From one instinctive batsman to another
Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.
When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .
Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021
Fingers crossed, go India
A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma . Could well be a series defining innings. Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021
Top class from India's opener
Rohit Sharma as Test opener:
1️⃣6️⃣ matches
2️⃣7️⃣ innings
5️⃣x100 / 4️⃣x50
🔟 innings of 100+ balls
Avg ~6️⃣0️⃣ (as of 103*)
What a knock. What a transformation. What a player! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uSZCx9qH1h
— Yash Jha (@jhayash) September 4, 2021
Take a bow!
Talented batter: Scores a century 👏 Brilliant batter: Scores an away Test century 🙌 Hitman: Scores an away Test century with a SIX 💙💙💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/4wvKWvnQC1 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2021
Indeed you can!
Eight years after his debut, Rohit Sharma gets a Test century outside India. As he said, you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it.
— Ujwal (@UjwalKS) September 4, 2021
Tells you a bit about 'Hitman'
Indian batsmen reaching their hundred with a SIX on most occasions in Tests: 6 Sachin Tendulkar 3 Rohit Sharma 2 Gautam Gambhir 2 Rishabh Pant#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 4, 2021
Rohit acknowledged that Pujara went through a rough patch, adding that this innings showed his character.
Pujara, who has been pilloried of late for his ultra-defensive approach and castigated for not showing enough "intent", smashed 16 boundaries in his 91 not out off 180 balls on the third day.
