Cricket

India vs England: 'Shaandar', Twitterati laud Rohit Sharma as opener scores maiden overseas Test ton

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 4th, 2021
  • 20:56:51 IST

India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden Test century at The Oval on Day 3 of the fourth Test against hosts England.

The 'Hitman' appeared extremely patient in his knock but once again backed his instinct, getting to the milestone in style, with a massive six over long on off Moeen Ali.

He is currently unbeaten on 103 off 218 deliveries, with 12 fours and a six in knock. His partner, Cheteshwar Pujara (48), meanwhile, looks positive and is inching closer to his half century. As far as the match situation is concerned, India are 199/1 at tea, with a lead of 100 runs.

Twitterati were in awe of the Hitman after he completed a century to remember. Here are a few reactions:

The wait's over

Well deserved century

Phenomenal display of patience and technique

Arguably the best Indian batter in the series

From one instinctive batsman to another

Fingers crossed, go India

Top class from India's opener

Take a bow!

Indeed you can!

Tells you a bit about 'Hitman'

