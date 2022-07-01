India vs England: Rishabh Pant sets Edgbaston on fire with 89-ball century; rescues India from 98/5

Swashbuckling Indian batter Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 89-ball century against England against the run of play for the visitors.

The century marked the left-hander’s fifth century, third against England and second in England, and fourth-century outside Asia.

The century marked the record of the fastest century by an Indian wicket-keeper in Tests; and the third-fastest century by an Indian outside Asia.

The 24-year-old southpaw eventually fell short of 150 by four runs as his innings ended at a 111-ball 146 knock, laced with 19 fours and four sixes.

Prior to the innings, Pant had scored 146 runs in the four matches in the series before the rescheduled Test match. Pant’s century came in the 58th over of the innings as he pulled a short delivery from Broad towards deep square leg and completed two runs with a dive.

Pant came in to bat after India had lost three wickets for just 64 on the scorecard. India were soon reduced to 98/5 and seemed that their batting was doomed by the dark clouds and English bowling alike. However, Pant, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, held the innings together and amassed a superb partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket.

A special 💯 from @RishabhPant17 👌👏💯 This is his 5th in Test cricket and has come at a crucial moment for #TeamIndia Live - https://t.co/LL20D1K7si #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ajd0PgFrPZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

Jadeja played an excellent second-fiddle to Pant and reached his half-century of 109 deliveries. Pant took a special liking to Jack Leach as he hit back-to-back boundaries of the left-arm spinner’s bowling on multiple occasions. He also ensured to punish him with a few sixes. However, the highlight of the innings was when the southpaw tried to reverse-ramp and slog-sweep James Anderson in the 48th over of the innings. However, he missed out to get a boundary on both occasions. Pant also broke several other records and reached new milestone while scoring the century. He became the youngest Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in international cricket. Pant also completed his 2,000 runs in the process.

You gotta be Rishabh Pant to make Rahul Dravid celebrate like that, what a knock!pic.twitter.com/buhmslVry6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 1, 2022

Pant took on the English bowlers against the run of play and brought India back in the game. The dressing room, including head coach Rahul Dravid, went into an uproar as Pant reached his milestone.

