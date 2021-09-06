India vs England: 'Proper Test win', Twitterati hail visitors' 157-run win at Oval to regain series lead

India won the fourth Test against England by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after the home side collapsed to 210 all out on the final day at the Oval on Monday.

Set a record 368 to win, England went from 100-0 midway through the first session to getting bowled out 40 minutes after tea, sparking wild celebrations among India's players and fans inside the south London venue.

Avoiding defeat in the final test at Old Trafford starting on Friday would see India win a Test series in England for just the fourth time, after 1971, 1986 and 2007.

On a day when almost everything went right for Virat Kohli, India's hyperactive captain who taunted England supporters at times on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah was the star turn for the tourists with an inspired spell of pace bowling (2-6 off six overs) that brought about the middle-order meltdown from 141-2 to 147-6 in 36 balls.

Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in that spell, finishing with figures of 2-27 off 22 overs.

That turned a match that appeared to be heading for a draw on a docile pitch into a likely win for the Indians.

And it was clinched when Umesh Jadav got an edge behind off Jimmy Anderson (2).

India's other victory in the series — in the second test at Lord's — was also sealed in the final session on day five after an England collapse.

Here are some of the reactions to India's second victory of the ongoing series, from former and active cricketers to journalists:

That is a proper Test win .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

946 test wickets sitting in the dressing room,but no problem taking 20 wickets for this youngistan. Dominating the game despite losing first inning. Proud proud of this Indian team @BCCI Great win! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2021

The beauty of Test cricket. Team INDIA reaching new heights every series That's it, that's the tweet#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3vcuEZxyzA — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 6, 2021

For those asking how England might lose on such a docile pitch the charitable answer is that India are the flat pitch experts.....know how to work a wicket... — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) September 6, 2021

Test cricket at its best. Eng vs Ind. Eng should have looked to score whilst the wicket was good. Time to buckle up but think india got this one — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) September 6, 2021

No Doubt…….

Indian bowlers are the Best at the moment…..

What a comeback @BCCI and I really enjoyed the whole match…..

Test is Best….#INDvsEND #ENGvIND — (@IamDimuth) September 6, 2021

its been exactly 50 years since india last won at the oval #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 6, 2021

Another brilliant 5th day Indian win in London. On the two grounds that have offered the least seam and swing, India have beaten England by over 150 runs. India are a better team in all-conditions; England need extreme home conditions to close the gap — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) September 6, 2021

Great win boys ! Amazing stuff 🇮🇳 bowlers have done it again !! Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 on fastest 100 test wickets #gamechanger great to see @y_umesh coming back with a bang ! Aur @imShard aapki batting ke to kya kehney 👏🏽 #INDvENG — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2021

With inputs from AP