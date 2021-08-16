India vs England: 'One of the great Test match days for India', Twitter erupts in joy as Virat Kohli's men register emphatic win in Lord's Test

India overwhelmed England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday.
England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the 'Home of Cricket'.
Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.
India, after Ajinkya Rahane's 61, saw tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) both make their highest Test scores and share an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side's second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on Monday's last day.
Pace bowlers Bumrah and Shami then struck with the ball, removing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, both for ducks, before Bumrah captured the prize wicket of England captain Joe Root, who made a superb 180 not in the first innings, for 33.
England lost their last three wickets on 120, with an elated Siraj, who took eight wickets in the Test overall, ending the match when he bowled James Anderson for a duck.
KL Rahul made a fine 129 in an India first-innings 364 that saw fellow opener Rohit Sharma score 83, with England great Anderson taking 5-62.
Let's look at some fine reactions that have arrived on twitter post India's brilliant come-from-behind win:
The winning moment
OUT! TEAM INDIA HAS WON WITH 8 OVERS TO SPARE! 🇮🇳
India take 1-0 lead in the series 🙌🏽
— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021
What a match this was!
Astonishingly Superb Test Match Cricket. Congratulations India. Always special winning at Lords. 0-1, 3 Test Matches to go. We’re in for a very competitive Series us fans!! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 16, 2021
Siraj was brilliant!
India have found a jewel in Mohammad Siraj. What a bowler he has been for them since the Australia tour. 5-wicket haul in the historic win in Brisbane and 8 wickets now in his first Lord’s Test. Well played, India. Great game of cricket. #EngvInd
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 16, 2021
What a turnaround this has been!
Given the situation when the day started, this must go down as one of the great test match days for India. The ability to turn it around is an indicator of self-belief and confidence. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2021
Just for the laughs...
Breaking news: India to play 11 pace bowlers for the next game to strengthen their batting order
— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 16, 2021
Test cricket, you beauty!
Lengthening shadows. Fifth day. Final session. Seven down. Fast bowlers. Close in field. This is the game I fell in love with. Don't care if there are 18 other formats. Just give me this every once in a while. It's a beauty. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 16, 2021
That belief to win did the job
Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021
With inputs from AFP
