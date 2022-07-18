India vs England: It was really good to see Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya do well under pressure, says Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has lavished praise on Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant for the way they anchored the side to an emphatic win in the third ODI against England. The two batters chipped in with a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket after the visitors were reduced to 72/4 while chasing a target of 260.

While Pant struck an unbeaten hundred, Pandya scored 71 in 55 deliveries.

"The way Hardik and Rishabh responded, was absolutely superb. It was really good to see them (do well) under pressure with the series on the line. To play an innings like Hardik did and like Rishabh did, it was pretty heartening for us," Dravid told the BCCI.

! Dressing room reactions & emotions after #TeamIndia's ODI series triumph against England at Manchester. - By @RajalArora Watch this special feature #ENGvIND https://t.co/D1Og2z9fOh pic.twitter.com/2P2X2WQTUV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2022

Hardik had earlier also bagged a four-wicket haul and Dravid lauded the all-rounder for his bowling performance as well.

"He (Hardik) was fantastic with the ball, I thought he was truly exceptional. That was a really good wicket. To be able to restrict a team like England for 260, was a really good effort," Dravid said.

"We picked up a few wickets up front, they built a partnership. But I thought our tactics and our strategy was absolutely brilliant. At the backend, to bowl the short ball and put the fielders in place, a real credit to the team and the captain for working out the strategies and executing them well," he added.

The Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 win in the ODI series.

