India vs England: IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Records

India will lock horns with England in the postponed final game of their last year’s Test Series from 1 July onwards at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) each day. Though India are leading the five-match series 2-1, the hosts will start one step ahead of them as the Indian side is likely to miss their designated skipper and opener Rohit Sharma after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both teams are coming off victories in their respective last series in white jersey. While India demolished Sri Lanka 2-0 earlier in March, Ben Stokes led the English brigade to a confident 3-0 series win against New Zealand a week ago. Last summer, the Virat Kohli-led side outplayed England in two Tests and recorded commanding wins in both at Lord’s and Oval respectively.

A lot of things have changed for both sides after India’s visit to England last year. New captains have been introduced and it will play a key role in the in-game strategies. After Virat Kohli stepped down, Rohit Sharma was appointed to steer India in the red-ball cricket as well. But he is facing a touch-and-go scenario to regain fitness for the series decider. If Rohit doesn't test negative in time, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take the captaincy role.

On the other side, England are looking more furious under their new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Former England captain Joe Root is also in good form along with Jonny Bairstow.

India vs England Head-to-Head

Match Played: 130

England: 49

India: 31

Draw: 50

India vs England Previous Test

In the last face-off between these two sides, India beat England by 157 runs at England’s Oval on 6 September 2021.

Last 5 Test Match Results

India won by 157 runs.

England won by an innings and 76 runs.

India won by 151 runs.

Match drawn.

India won by an innings and 25 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

