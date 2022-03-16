Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs England Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: England open account in tournament with four-wicket victory

England Women Vs India Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 16 March, 2022

16 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

134/10 (36.2 ov)

Match 15
England Women

England Women

136/6 (31.2 ov)

England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets

India Women England Women
134/10 (36.2 ov) - R/R 3.69 136/6 (31.2 ov) - R/R 4.34

Match Ended

England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone - 5

Heather Knight (C) - 2

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Heather Knight (C) not out 53 72 8 0
Sophie Ecclestone not out 5 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 7 1 21 1
Meghna Singh 7.2 3 26 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 128/6 (29.3)

8 (8) R/R: 4.36

Katherine Brunt 0(2) S.R (0)

c Richa Ghosh b Meghna Singh
India vs England Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: England open account in tournament with four-wicket victory

India vs England Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: England open account in tournament with four-wicket victory

12:00 (IST)

Done and dusted at Mount Maunganui. England finally get their World Cup campaign off the mark with a four-wicket win, giving their Net Run Rate a massive boost with a little under 19 overs to spare. India though, did well to snare six wickets, three of which went into Meghna Singh's kitty, and certainly could've defended a total in excess of 200 if only the batters had shown a little more application.

India, meanwhile, face an even tougher test later in the weekend, as they take on six-time champions Australia — who are among the two sides yet to lose a game in the tournament. Mithali Raj and Co will have to quickly regroup and iron out their batting flaws as they plot what will considered an upset win by some later this week.

For now, this is Amit signing off wishing you all a good day ahead.

11:56 (IST)

Heather Knight: I think we just needed that. Probably a little scrappy towards the end, two more wickets than what we would’ve liked. Hopefully the start of a momentum shift. I thought the mentality of the girls was great. The bowlers were outstanding. It wasn’t an easy pitch. I was desperate to see the girls over the line with the bat, and wanted to finish the game. Congratulations to Goswami for 250 wickets, it’s an honour playing against her.

11:55 (IST)

Mithali Raj: We definitely didn’t have partnerships up the order, and that’s something that didn’t go our way today despite getting what we wanted in the toss. Putting up 200-plus would’ve definitely brought us in the game. Every game as a fielding unit we’ve been doing well, and we hope to continue that. Batting is a concern. (On Australia) We’re playing a side that has not been beaten in our next game, so we really need to improve. (On Goswami) It’s an honour to play alongside her.

11:47 (IST)

Charlotte Dean is the Player of the Match!

Dean: Really happy. We’ve played really well to come back from a few bad games. I was trying to keep it simple, keep it tight along the stumps. When you’re bowling at the other end of Soph, you’re in good hands. She always has some words of wisdom. This is for you (to family).

11:44 (IST)
four

After 31.2 overs,England Women 136/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 53 , Sophie Ecclestone 5)

FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone hooks a short ball from Meghna Singh to collect the winning boundary, as England open their account in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup with a four-wicket win over India with a little under 19 overs to spare! Skipper Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 53, regaining her form with a match-winning knock.

11:42 (IST)

After 31 overs,England Women 131/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 53 , Sophie Ecclestone 1)

Mithali brings Goswami back, hoping to snare another wicket or two. Just two from the over. Meanwhile Harmanpreet appears to have hurt her knee badly while putting in a slide near mid on in the fifth delivery. The physio runs to the ground to assess her knee, and she’s seen hobbling off the pitch thereafter. Two from the over. England need four to win.

11:35 (IST)

After 30 overs,England Women 129/6 ( Heather Knight (C) 52 , Sophie Ecclestone 0)

Outstanding over from Meghna Singh — too bad it didn’t come earlier when India still were in the game. Dunkley and Brunt depart in a space of three balls as Meghna takes her match tally to three. India will want to make England fight hard for the remaining runs.

11:31 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Meghna Singh! Brunt was perhaps looking to level the scores, but got a thick top-edge instead. Easy catch for Richa Ghosh. ENG 128/6

Brunt c Ghosh b Singh 0(2)

11:30 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Dunkley attempts to dab the ball towards third man off Meghna, but ends up serving a low catch for keeper Richa Ghosh. England lose their fifth wicket with just seven more needed to win. ENG 128/5

Dunkley c Ghosh b Singh 17(21)

11:28 (IST)

After 29 overs,England Women 128/4 ( Heather Knight (C) 51 , Sophia Dunkley 17)

Dunkley brings the equation down to single figures by charging down the track and lofting the ball over mid off for a boundary in the third delivery. Couple of singles collected in addition to the boundary. Six from the over.

06:07 (IST)

Teams:

India: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
06:04 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss, and skipper Heather Knight opts to bowl

India vs England, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Sophie Ecclestone hits the winning boundary as England win by four wickets with 112 balls to spare, collecting their first points of the 2022 World Cup in the process.

Preview: Mithali Raj-led India women will look to carry on their winning momentum from the West Indies match, as they face winless England in a Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming, Date and Timing

India women vs England women, Ind vs Eng Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

This will be a rematch of the 2017 World Cup final, where India lost by nine runs at Lord’s.

Heather Knight’s England have got off to a forgettable start, losing all of their first three matches (Against Australia, West Indies and South Africa) and will hope to open their World Cup account against India. England lie seventh, ahead of eighth-placed Pakistan (With four defeats in as many games).

India, meanwhile, have played three matches, winning two of them (Against Pakistan and West Indies), while having lost only to hosts New Zealand. India lie third on the points table (4 points), behind South Africa (6) and Australia (8).

In their match against West Indies, Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) scored centuries while Yastika Bhatia (31) too got among the runs as India posted 317/8 from 50 overs.

Defending the total, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indians that hindered the opposition's chances of winning the game. Sneh Rana collected three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/22 while Meghna Singh enjoyed figures of 2/27 in six overs.

West Indies’ batting card was a disappointing one, barring the performances of Deandra Dottin (62) and Hayley Matthews (43).

England were made to sweat in their game against South Africa, eventually losing by three wickets. Having been put to bat, Tammy Beaumont (62) and Amy Jones (53) scored fifties to take the defending champions to 235/9 in 50 overs.

The English bowlers then kept troubling the Proteas at regular intervals. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 and probably that was the difference in the game. South Africa lost Marizanne Kapp in the 49th over with their score reading 226/7, and needed 10 to win from as many balls. Trisha Chetty (11*) and Shabnim Ismail (5*) took the South Africans home in the end, with four balls to spare.

A win against England would certainly boost India’s confidence, having surrendered to them five years ago when they eventually lost the final in Lord’s.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will be played on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and England?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 12:00:38 IST

Tags:

