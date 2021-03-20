India vs England, Highlights, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 36 runs, clinch series 3-2

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: AND THAT'S THAT! India seal a commendable victory thanks to their bowlers, who impressed under pressure situations throughout the series. England started off well with a 130-run stand between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan after losing Jason Roy, but a nervy collapse later on costed them the match as well as the series. Virat Kohli and Co can celebrate another series victory, they came from behind twice, to finally seal it 3-2.

5th T20I preview: India skipper Virat Kohli had constantly emphasised that they wanted to do well, especially when setting big totals. Until the first three games, the toss had played a major role, with the team winning the toss opting to chase. India finally took the toss out of the equation in the fourth ODI as they edged England by 8 runs, and levelled the series 2-2. Thus, the hosts will be supremely confident when they take on a power-packed England side in the final ODI at Ahmedabad.

As India look to find the desired combination ahead of the T20I World, there have been plenty of finds for the Men in Blue – Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar – who have given a happy headache to Kohli and the team management.

A major concern for India has been the poor returns by their openers. KL Rahul, who has only managed 15 runs from 5 innings, will hope to make some sort of an impact in the final encounter. Rohit Sharma hasn’t lived up to his reputation either, with scores of 15 and 12 in the two games he’s played so far. After his dream debut, Suryakumar looks certain to make the XI.

The Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar – were clever with their change of pace in the last game. What’s more, it seems that Hardik Pandya has finally started getting into the groove as far as his bowling is concerned. Washington Sundar had a rare off day, and is likely to feature in the last game.

For England, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan haven’t been consistent with the bat. The express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has been effective but Chris Jordan has leaked runs, thereby releasing the pressure for Indians to a certain extent.

Nevertheless, the visitors boast of a power-packed line-up, which includes a good amount of depth in both batting and bowling. As Kohli admitted, they’ll be a force to reckon with, come the T20I World Cup. A mouth-watering clash is on the cards between the top two T20I sides in the world.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of the fourth T20I between India and England.