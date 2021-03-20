Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 20 March, 2021

20 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

224/2 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
England

188/8 (20.0 ov)

India beat England by 36 runs

Live Blog
India England
224/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.2 188/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4

Match Ended

India beat England by 36 runs

Sam Curran - 14

Adil Rashid - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran not out 14 3 0 2
Adil Rashid not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 4 0 45 3
T Natarajan 4 0 39 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 174/8 (19.3)

14 (14) R/R: 28

Sam Curran 14(3)

Chris Jordan 11(10) S.R (110)

c Suryakumar Yadav b Shardul Thakur
India vs England, Highlights, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 36 runs, clinch series 3-2

23:27 (IST)

It was an action-packed, neck-to-neck series that we witnessed over the past few weeks with T20I cricket at its best. Stars in Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav were born for India while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur had a series to remember. 

England, too, despite ending up on the losing side, can hold their heads high for putting up a close fight against a formidable India throughout the series. 

The three-match ODI series begin in Pune on Tuesday, so until next time, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:23 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain and Man of the Series: It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth. Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it. I am going to open in the IPL as well. Have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle-order now. Will definitely like to partner Rohit at the top. Other guys feel a lot more confident when one of us is still in and is set. Augurs well for the team. Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. Ishan was brilliant. I was particularly pleased with Surya. Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi to come back. Don't have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well. The confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia is sky high. WIth the ball his strength is his belief. Proper cricketer. Giving us runs with the bat as well. Just found out we might have some more (T20Is).

23:15 (IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Man of the Match: Always good to be back. Always good to contribute to the team's win. All good body wise. Was confident because I played the domestic matches. When you get a wicket with the inswingers, always gives you joy and confidence.

23:15 (IST)

England skipper Eoin Morgan: Playing against a strong Indian team in their conditions was fantastic. Another fantastic game today. India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We've played some good cricket through the series too. So lots of positives for us. We bat quite deep, and we tend to take advantage of that. Big moments in this series came when we weren't able to take advantage of that with our middle order. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack. Today wasn't our day. One of our huge plusses has been the powerplay bowling in most games. Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role. Gives us a new option.

23:04 (IST)

This is India’s sixth consecutive T20I series victory. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:04 (IST)
22:54 (IST)

After 20 overs,England 188/8 ( Sam Curran 14 , Adil Rashid 0)

AND THAT'S THAT! India seal a commendable victory thanks to their bowlers, who impressed under pressure situations throughout the series. England started off well with a 130-run stand between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan after losing Jason Roy, but a nervy collapse later on costed them the match as well as the series. Virat Kohli and Co can celebrate another series victory, they came from behind twice, to finally seal it 3-2.

22:50 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Chris Jordan departs, he is caught by Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket. Jordan c Suryakumar Yadav b Thakur 11(10)

22:48 (IST)

After 19 overs,England 168/7 ( Chris Jordan 5 , )

Natarajan is back. He removes Ben Stokes who is edged and caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. Jofra Archer is later run-out to add more misery to England. Five off it.

22:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jofra Archer's been run-out!  Jofra Archer run out (Suryakumar Yadav/Pant) 1(2)

22:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Edged and caught as Rishabh Pant makes no mistake. Natarajan strikes! Stokes c Pant b T Natarajan 14(12)

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: AND THAT'S THAT! India seal a commendable victory thanks to their bowlers, who impressed under pressure situations throughout the series. England started off well with a 130-run stand between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan after losing Jason Roy, but a nervy collapse later on costed them the match as well as the series. Virat Kohli and Co can celebrate another series victory, they came from behind twice, to finally seal it 3-2.

5th T20I preview: India skipper Virat Kohli had constantly emphasised that they wanted to do well, especially when setting big totals. Until the first three games, the toss had played a major role, with the team winning the toss opting to chase. India finally took the toss out of the equation in the fourth ODI as they edged England by 8 runs, and levelled the series 2-2. Thus, the hosts will be supremely confident when they take on a power-packed England side in the final ODI at Ahmedabad.

As India look to find the desired combination ahead of the T20I World, there have been plenty of finds for the Men in Blue – Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar – who have given a happy headache to Kohli and the team management.

A major concern for India has been the poor returns by their openers. KL Rahul, who has only managed 15 runs from 5 innings, will hope to make some sort of an impact in the final encounter. Rohit Sharma hasn’t lived up to his reputation either, with scores of 15 and 12 in the two games he’s played so far. After his dream debut, Suryakumar looks certain to make the XI.

The Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar – were clever with their change of pace in the last game. What’s more, it seems that Hardik Pandya has finally started getting into the groove as far as his bowling is concerned. Washington Sundar had a rare off day, and is likely to feature in the last game.

For England, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan haven’t been consistent with the bat. The express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has been effective but Chris Jordan has leaked runs, thereby releasing the pressure for Indians to a certain extent.

Nevertheless, the visitors boast of a power-packed line-up, which includes a good amount of depth in both batting and bowling. As Kohli admitted, they’ll be a force to reckon with, come the T20I World Cup. A mouth-watering clash is on the cards between the top two T20I sides in the world.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of the fourth T20I between India and England

