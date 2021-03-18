Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 18 March, 2021

18 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

185/8 (20.0 ov)

4th T20I
England

England

177/8 (20.0 ov)

India beat England by 8 runs

Live Blog
India England
185/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.25 177/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85

Match Ended

India beat England by 8 runs

Jofra Archer - 0

Adil Rashid - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jofra Archer not out 18 8 2 1
Adil Rashid not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 1 30 1
Shardul Thakur 4 0 42 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 177/8 (19.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Chris Jordan 12(9) S.R (133.33)

c Hardik Pandya b Shardul Thakur
India vs England, Highlights, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad, Full cricket score: Shardul Thakur stars as hosts level series 2-2 after nervy finish

23:44 (IST)

Finally, India managed to take the toss out of the equation. A win, that too while defending a total, will be special for Virat Kohli and Co. Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 31) shone on his T20I debut, while Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30) played quick-fire knocks to set a competitive 186 run target for England.

In the bowling department, the Indian bowlers were clever with their change of pace, especially Shardul Thakur (3/42) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) and sealed the deal for India. Shardul’s third over, where he removed Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries was game-changing in particular. He was under the pump in the final over as well but managed to hold his nerve.

That’s it from us today, but do join us on Saturday as we’ll bring you the live coverage of the final T20I of the series. It promises to be a cracker, especially with the series levelled at 2-2. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Goodnight. 

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Man of the Match, Suryakumar Yadav: Really happy with the way things went, I'm just trying to be myself inside, talk to myself, keep things simple and it becomes easy inside. The team management and Virat told me to go and express yourself, play like you're at the IPL.

Full Scorecard
23:38 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India skipper: Proper game against a top side. The wicket was better than any of the other games . 180-plus was something we were looking at. Special mention to Surya, he batted outstandingly well in his first game. Similar to Ishan. They are quite fearless having played in the IPL. We don't have any T20Is after this so I want the guys to be confident and come out of it very strongly. With the ball we were quite clinical. Shardul turned it around but our powerplay start kept England in check and under pressure. 

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)

England captain Eoin Morgan: It's definitely been the closest game so far and India played much better and thoroughly deserve the win. There was a lot more dew throughout the game and the game ebbed and flowed a lot. The swing and momentum of the game went back to India and the last over made it interesting. We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is important. We were very happy at the halfway stage knowing that dew was around. The ball didn't turn much and we were in control. In overs 16 and 17 we lost three wickets in eight balls and that set us back. It just leaves too much for the bowlers against a top-quality side.

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)

After 20 overs,England 177/8 ( Jofra Archer 18 , Adil Rashid 0)

23 needed off six as Shardul steams into the last over of the innings. The seamer misses out on a yorker off the second and Archer powers it down the ground for a four. India get a dry new ball with four deliveries to go. Can this work in England’s favour? The third delivery is a short one and Jofra dispatches it into the stands. Two consecutive wides off the fourth, Shardul is clearly under pressure here. Jofra’s bat is broken off the fifth delivery but thankfully for India, it’s just a single. A knuckle ball off the fifth from Shardul as Jordan holes out to Hardik at long off. A dot to end the over.

India have beaten England by eight runs and the five-match series stands levelled at 2-2.

Full Scorecard
23:14 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jordan holes out to Hardik at long off. Wide knuckle ball for Shardul and it has done the trick. Jordan c Hardik Pandya b Thakur 12(9)

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)
six

SIX! Short from Shardul, Archer stands tall and pulls it over long on for a maximum.

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)
four

FOUR! Archer drilled it down the ground. Shardul missed his length on that occasion.  

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

After 19 overs,England 163/7 ( Chris Jordan 11 , Jofra Archer 7)

Bhuvneshwar into the 19th over of the innings. Archer joins Jordan in the middle after Curran’s departure. The ball’s damp and the Indian bowlers have been clever with their change of pace, especially in the last few overs. Archer brings down the equation to 23 off 6 balls as he smacks a four off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)
four

FOUR! Archer gave that a whack. He charged down the track and cut it through the vacant point region.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
22:48 (IST)

OUT! Two in two! Another slower one from Shardul. Morgan slices the ball but it goes straight to Sundar at square leg. Two new batters at the crease now. England are on the backfoot. Morgan c Washington Sundar b Thakur 4(6)
22:45 (IST)

OUT! Off cutter from Shardul, away from Stokes’ arc and the left hander holes out to Suryakumar at long-off. Stokes c Suryakumar Yadav b Thakur 46(23)

22:38 (IST)

OUT! Another twist in the tale? Just a bit of turn and bounce from Chahar, Bairstow ended up slicing that one straight to Sundar at point. Bairstow c Washington Sundar b Rahul Chahar 25(19)  
22:04 (IST)

OUT! Pandya bangs it in short. Roy, the set batsman, holes out to Suryakumar at mid-wicket. Important wicket for India, the field was set for that kind of a shot. Roy c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 40(27)
21:56 (IST)

BOWLED! Chahar bamboozles Malan. The left-hander goes for the reverse sweep and pays the price. Beautifully bowled googly by the leggie. Malan b Rahul Chahar 14(17)

21:28 (IST)

OUT! Leg cutter from Bhuvneshwar, at 115 kmph, and Buttler holes out to Rahul at mid-off. Big wicket for India. Buttler c Rahul b Bhuvneshwar 9(6)

21:04 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 185/8 ( Shardul Thakur 10 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)

India finish at 185-8, but could be some 15-20 runs short. Archer came back and scalped two wickets, seeing off Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar in this over, as the hosts still managed 11 runs off it. The Men in Blue might rue giving away wickets towards the end to disable them from reaching 200, and their bowlers will have a big task of defending this total. Do join us in a few minutes for the chase
21:02 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in this over for Archer as Sundar's stint is short-lived. He finds Adil Rashid at third man position. However, the catch is referred to the third umpire to see if Rashid's right boot got into a contact with the boundary rope, but the catch was taken safely as the replays confirmed it.  Washington Sundar c Rashid b Archer 4(2)
21:00 (IST)

20:54 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer dismissed as he finds Dawid Malan at deep square-leg! India 7 down now. 
20:51 (IST)

OUT! Stunning acrobatic catch from Stokes in the covers as Wood sees off Hardik Pandya! Pandya c Stokes b Mark Wood 11(8)
20:36 (IST)

OUT! Rishabh Pant is cleaned up by Archer! Pant looks for a maximum, but is knocked over by Archer who has the last laugh.  Pant b Jofra Archer 30(23) 
20:18 (IST)

OUT! That's the end of Suryakumar Yadav as he's caught by Malan! But what a fine innings this was from SKY!  Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57(31)
20:03 (IST)

FIFTY!  Maiden T20I fifty for Surya as he brings it up with a boundary. 
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Rashid's googly does the trick again, and gets the big man Kohli. The Indian skipper was looking for a lofted shot, but is removed cheaply as Buttler stumps Kohli behind the wickets. Kohli st Buttler b Adil Rashid 1(5)
19:42 (IST)

OUT! Rahul gets an inside-edge offy Stokes' ball as Jofra Archer takes an easy catch at mid-off. Rahul was trying to loft over mid-off, but his wrong execution of the shot proved costly. Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14(17)
19:19 (IST)

OUT! Rohit's gone! Slower ball from Archer does the trick as England get the major breakthroough. Rohit c and b Archer 12(12)
18:40 (IST)

Teams

India playing XI: Virat Kohli(Captain), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma,  Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant,  Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar. 

England playing XI: Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy,  Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes,  Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:31 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE: England have won the toss and skipper Eoin Morgan says visitors will bowl first. England go unchanged. Rahul Chahar included in playing XI for India while Yuzvendra Chahal misses out. Suryakumar Yadav is in for injured Ishan Kishan. 

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: 23 needed off six as Shardul steams into the last over of the innings. The seamer misses out on a yorker off the second and Archer powers it down the ground for a four. India get a dry new ball with four deliveries to go. Can this work in England’s favour? The third delivery is a short one and Jofra dispatches it into the stands. Two consecutive wides off the fourth, Shardul is clearly under pressure here. Jofra’s bat is broken off the fifth delivery but thankfully for India, it’s just a single. A knuckle ball off the fifth from Shardul as Jordan holes out to Hardik at long off. A dot to end the over.

India have beaten England by eight runs and the five-match series stands levelled at 2-2.

 4th T20I preview: With the T20I series at stake, hosts India will take on England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Eoin Morgan-led visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series thus far.

The toss has played a match-defining role in the three encounters up till this point, with chasing totals being the preferred option for both sides after winning the toss.

The visitors, as the winning side in the last encounter, wouldn’t like to tamper much their combination. It will be interesting to see the changes India make to their line-up. Under-fire KL Rahul has registered two consecutive dots on the trot, although Kohli did back the Karnataka batsman.

The decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav invited criticism from many in the cricket fraternity and it remains to be seen if India give him another game in the final two games. That apart, going by Kohli's words post the third game, a third all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar can be drafted into the side with the choice between uncapped Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel.

England have been a far better bowling unit than the Indians. The express pace and bounce extracted by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has regularly got the visitors early breakthroughs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are not that quick, but as the two frontline pacers, a much better performance is expected out of them. Hardik Pandya doesn’t have a single wicket to his name thus far while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has leaked runs. If anyone, it is offie Washington Sundar, who has consistently delivered for the hosts.

Much more is expected out of the World’s No 1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, but England will be delighted that both Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow came to the party in the third T20I.

It will take more than individual brilliance from the Indians to stop the No 1 ranked T20I side in the world from winning the 4th T20I. Virat Kohli and Co have their task cut out.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of the third T20I between India and England.

Updated Date: March 18, 2021 23:48:14 IST

