India vs England, Highlights, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad, Full cricket score: Shardul Thakur stars as hosts level series 2-2 after nervy finish

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: 23 needed off six as Shardul steams into the last over of the innings. The seamer misses out on a yorker off the second and Archer powers it down the ground for a four. India get a dry new ball with four deliveries to go. Can this work in England’s favour? The third delivery is a short one and Jofra dispatches it into the stands. Two consecutive wides off the fourth, Shardul is clearly under pressure here. Jofra’s bat is broken off the fifth delivery but thankfully for India, it’s just a single. A knuckle ball off the fifth from Shardul as Jordan holes out to Hardik at long off. A dot to end the over.



India have beaten England by eight runs and the five-match series stands levelled at 2-2.

4th T20I preview: With the T20I series at stake, hosts India will take on England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Eoin Morgan-led visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series thus far.

The toss has played a match-defining role in the three encounters up till this point, with chasing totals being the preferred option for both sides after winning the toss.

The visitors, as the winning side in the last encounter, wouldn’t like to tamper much their combination. It will be interesting to see the changes India make to their line-up. Under-fire KL Rahul has registered two consecutive dots on the trot, although Kohli did back the Karnataka batsman.

The decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav invited criticism from many in the cricket fraternity and it remains to be seen if India give him another game in the final two games. That apart, going by Kohli's words post the third game, a third all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar can be drafted into the side with the choice between uncapped Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel.

England have been a far better bowling unit than the Indians. The express pace and bounce extracted by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has regularly got the visitors early breakthroughs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are not that quick, but as the two frontline pacers, a much better performance is expected out of them. Hardik Pandya doesn’t have a single wicket to his name thus far while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has leaked runs. If anyone, it is offie Washington Sundar, who has consistently delivered for the hosts.

Much more is expected out of the World’s No 1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, but England will be delighted that both Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow came to the party in the third T20I.

It will take more than individual brilliance from the Indians to stop the No 1 ranked T20I side in the world from winning the 4th T20I. Virat Kohli and Co have their task cut out.