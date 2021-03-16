Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 16 March, 2021

16 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

156/6 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
England

158/2 (18.2 ov)

England beat India by 8 wickets

Live Blog
India England
156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.8 158/2 (18.2 ov) - R/R 8.62

Match Ended

England beat India by 8 wickets

Jonny Bairstow - 40

Jos Buttler (W) - 31

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler (W) not out 83 52 5 4
Jonny Bairstow not out 40 28 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 27 0
Shardul Thakur 3.2 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 81/2 (9.4)

77 (77) R/R: 8.88

Dawid Malan 18(17) S.R (105.88)

st Rishabh Pant b Washington Sundar
Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad, full cricket score: Buttler, Bairstow help visitors seal eight-wicket win

23:03 (IST)

You bat second and you win. That's how things have been in Ahmedabad so far and it was no different today. Mark Wood and Jofra Archer gave England a brilliant start and Jos Buttler finished the match for them with a terrific knock as the visitors took a 2-1lead. There's a lot that Indians can work upon. Their fielding, building partnerships, and also the body language that looked a bit dull today. 

That's it for today/tonight. The next match is on 18 March and we will back soon.

23:01 (IST)

Jos Buttler is the player of the match

"It's nice to spend time in the middle. It was a great team performance.  We got some good partnerships to see us home. The first six off Chahal got me up and running. It's a special achievement to play 100 matches (on Eoin Morgan). Eoin has taken our white ball fortunes to a completely new place we've never been before." 

22:58 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England captain: It was surprising the carry we saw throughout the game. First half of our bowling was exceptional. The wicket stayed similar. When there's one short side, you don't know what's a good score.  It's just the dynamics of T20 cricket. Jos is a world-class player, we are very lucky to have him. He competes with the best when it comes to opening the batting. He's a great leader within our group. He's a great friend of mine. The words he said really warmed my heart and I am very grateful for that.

22:54 (IST)

Virat KohIi: "You don't want to play knocks which don't help the teams. England bowlers were hitting the good areas. For us, he (KL Rahul) has been a champion player. He will continue to be one of our main players along with Rohit at the top of the order. It's a matter of five-six balls in this format. Toss is becoming important. We lacked intensity in the second half."

22:45 (IST)

Highest unbeaten scores while chasing in T20Is by keepers:

84*: Tim Seifert v Pak, Hamilton, 2020
83*: Jos Buttler v Ind, Ahmedabad, 2021*
81*: Brendon McCullum v Zim, Harare, 2011

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:45 (IST)
22:41 (IST)

Mark Wood: Two pitches I've played on have a bit of bounce, enjoyed those conditions. My role in the team is to try and bang it on a good length and make something happen. Kohli's a fantastic player and very hard to bowl at and he played some great shots in the end. We have some fantastic death bowlers, Archer and Jordan, but I can do the role.

22:38 (IST)

Most T20Is lost by India against an opposition:

9: Australia 
9: England*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:38 (IST)
22:34 (IST)

It's over! 

England win by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Bairstow finishes the task with a slap over backward point off Shardul. Buttler finishes on 83 not out. A complete performance today by England. 

After 19 overs,England 158/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 83 , Jonny Bairstow 40)

22:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! A pull shot off Shardul and Bairstow adds a boundary to his tally

22:32 (IST)

After 18 overs,England 150/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 83 , Jonny Bairstow 32)

150 up for England and they are just seven away from the win. Nine from Bhuvi's over. It has been an easy ride today and now even Bairstow seems to have found the form. Got a boundary in the over with a paddle sweep. He fell down attempting the shot but found the gap on leg. 

22:24 (IST)

DROPPED! Baristow throws his bat on the fuller and wide delivery. Ends up slicing it to Chahal at the third man who makes a meal of it. 
22:17 (IST)

DROPPED! A reverse sweep and Kohli puts it down at the backward point. Buttler survives. 
21:48 (IST)

WICKET! Malan st Pant b Washington Sundar 18(17) 

Malan's plan to start slowly and attack later has failed here. He was looking to get aggressive, came down the pitch but Sundar spotted the run and pushed the off spinner hard for Pant to remove the bails. 
21:45 (IST)

FIFTY! Jos Buttler brings up his half-century in just 26 deliveries. His 11th in the format. England would want him to stay for a little longer. 
21:16 (IST)

OUT! Roy c Rohit b Chahal 9(13) 

Chahal strikes for India as they get the first wicket. Roy was looking to be cheeky. Went for the reverse sweep and Rohit did very well to dive forward for a low catch. 
20:12 (IST)

Short from Wood, Iyer makes room and goes for the the cut. Malan at backward point takes a good catch near the rope. Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Mark Wood 9(9)
19:57 (IST)

What happened there?

A run out! 

After taking two runs, Kohli calls for the third after he seeing Buttler causally throwing the ball to the wickets but Pant is not ready. He's gone way behind the wickets when he hears the call and tries his best to complete the third run but he's short. Pant run out (Buttler/Sam Curran) 25(20). 
19:28 (IST)

Jordan strikes in his first over!

Short ball, Ishan Kishan goes for the pull, gets a top edge and Buttler runs backwards to take a good catch.  Ishan Kishan c Buttler b Jordan 4(9)
19:24 (IST)

Rohit's gone!

Good stuff from Wood. Rohit tries to make room for the big hit but Wood follows the batsman and cramps him. Rohit tries to execute the pull but instead hands a simple catch to short fine-leg fielder. Rohit c Jofra Archer b Mark Wood 15(17) 
19:13 (IST)

BOWLED!

KL Rahul's poor form continues. Good length ball on the stumps, the batsman for the drive but misses his shot. Wood draws first blood.  Rahul b Mark Wood 0(4)
18:32 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE

Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first. 

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Motera Live Updates: It's over! England win by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Bairstow finishes the task with a slap over backward point off Shardul. Buttler finishes on 83 not out. A complete performance today by England.

3rd T20I preview: England made a strong start to the series by winning the first match of the series by eight wickets but India bounced back in the second ODI in style with a seven-wicket win.

The third match is an opportunity for Virat Kohli and Co to continue the winning momentum. They were guilty of trying a little too hard in the first match but got their composure back in the second T20I. At the same time, the experimentation has continued for the hosts.

Opener Ishan Kishan was given his debut while Suryakumar Yadav also for the first time became a part of India XI in the second T20I. Kishan impressed with his attacking batting on the debut, scoring 56 off 32. Captain Kohli looked as sublime as ever as he once again scored an unbeaten fifty to help India win.

The first match pitch at the Motera assisted the pacers and gave England a massive advantage but the second pitch was slow and despite some useful scores from England batsmen, the Indian pacers were successful in outclassing their competitors in the second match.

The third T20I is expected to be played on a red soil pitch which should assist the spinners and hence it would be interesting to see the team changes. India could welcome back Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but that would mean either KL Rahul or Kishan has to make way. India could also decide to play Rahul in the middle order in place of Suryakumar. Axar Patel could also get a chance for a pacer.

England captain Eoin Morgan wants to bring Mark Wood in the team but they could call up Moeen Ali in place of Tom Curran.

We are at the midway point of the series and while teams are experimenting with the T20 World Cup in mind, they would also like to stamp their authority in the third T20I to move closer to the series trophy.

The third T20I and the remaining matches of the series would be played without the spectators in the stadium at Ahmedabad as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of second T20I between India and England.

Updated Date: March 16, 2021 23:04:54 IST

