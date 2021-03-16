Highlights, India vs England, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad, full cricket score: Buttler, Bairstow help visitors seal eight-wicket win

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Motera Live Updates: It's over! England win by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Bairstow finishes the task with a slap over backward point off Shardul. Buttler finishes on 83 not out. A complete performance today by England.

3rd T20I preview: England made a strong start to the series by winning the first match of the series by eight wickets but India bounced back in the second ODI in style with a seven-wicket win.

The third match is an opportunity for Virat Kohli and Co to continue the winning momentum. They were guilty of trying a little too hard in the first match but got their composure back in the second T20I. At the same time, the experimentation has continued for the hosts.

Opener Ishan Kishan was given his debut while Suryakumar Yadav also for the first time became a part of India XI in the second T20I. Kishan impressed with his attacking batting on the debut, scoring 56 off 32. Captain Kohli looked as sublime as ever as he once again scored an unbeaten fifty to help India win.

The first match pitch at the Motera assisted the pacers and gave England a massive advantage but the second pitch was slow and despite some useful scores from England batsmen, the Indian pacers were successful in outclassing their competitors in the second match.

The third T20I is expected to be played on a red soil pitch which should assist the spinners and hence it would be interesting to see the team changes. India could welcome back Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but that would mean either KL Rahul or Kishan has to make way. India could also decide to play Rahul in the middle order in place of Suryakumar. Axar Patel could also get a chance for a pacer.

England captain Eoin Morgan wants to bring Mark Wood in the team but they could call up Moeen Ali in place of Tom Curran.

We are at the midway point of the series and while teams are experimenting with the T20 World Cup in mind, they would also like to stamp their authority in the third T20I to move closer to the series trophy.

The third T20I and the remaining matches of the series would be played without the spectators in the stadium at Ahmedabad as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of second T20I between India and England.