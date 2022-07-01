Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs England fifth Test: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Cricket

India lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fifth Test to get underway at Edgbaston on Friday.

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates scoring a century during the second day of the third Test match against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. AP

After enduring a huge blow of Rohit Sharma testing COVID positive, India - under new skipper Jasprit Bumrah - are all set to cross swords with England for the fifth and final game of their last year’s Test Series at Edgbaston from Friday.

A number of experienced faces including former skipper Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bumrah could be seen wearing the Indian outfit first time after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cheteshwar Pujara is also included in the squad and is ready to face the Stuart Broad and James Anderson-led England’s bowling attack. With the unavailability of Sharma, Mayank Agarwal could be seen joining hands with Shubman Gill at the top.

On the other side, England captain Ben Stokes will try to bring the best out of his pacers at Edgbaston. Among the batters, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are in a good form and will have to take more responsibility.

England vs India Test Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the rescheduled Test of India’s tour to England 2021-22.

England vs India Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Suggested Playing XI for England vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli.

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Siraj.

Playing XIs:

India : Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

England confirmed XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 12:42:02 IST

