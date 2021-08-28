Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: 'Fantastic, ruthless performance', Cricket Twitter hails Joe Root and Co's emphatic innings victory at Headingley

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 28th, 2021
  • 19:36:06 IST

England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India, 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 — made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss — which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.

Ollie Robinson celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara with teammates on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley. AP

Ollie Robinson celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara with teammates on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley. AP

The tourists resumed Saturday on 215-2 but, with 80 overs bowled, England took the new ball straight from the start of Saturday's play.

From the moment Cheteshwar Pujara was lbw to Robinson without adding to his overnight 91, lbw playing no shot to Robinson, England were in complete command Saturday, with Kohli falling soon afterwards for 55 -- his first fifty of the series.

The match was a personal triumph for England captain Joe Root, who top-scored with 121 out of a total on 432 on his Headingley home ground.

Piers Morgan calls it a 'brilliant performance'

  Former captain Michael Vaughan hails the current side for a 'fantastic, ruthless performance'

 

102 minutes of carnage on Saturday morning

  Top-notch stuff from the Englishmen despite missing a few key names

 

India's most disappointing loss in recent years? Or would that be Adelaide 2020?

  Life comes full circle for Indian fans

 

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 28, 2021 19:36:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: 'Felt he wasn't trying to get me out', James Anderson recalls Jasprit Bumrah's bouncers
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'Felt he wasn't trying to get me out', James Anderson recalls Jasprit Bumrah's bouncers

Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over mostly comprising bouncers and one of them hit Anderson on the helmet. Words were exchanged following that incident and Anderson was not pleased about the Indian's tactics.

India vs England: James Anderson, English openers shine as Indians endure horror Day 1 at Headingley
First Cricket News

India vs England: James Anderson, English openers shine as Indians endure horror Day 1 at Headingley

India were shot out for a lowly 78 after opting to bat in the third Test at Headingley, before Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns struck fifties to guide England to 120/0 at close of play.

India vs England: 'One of the great Test match days for India', Twitter erupts in joy as Virat Kohli's men register emphatic win in Lord's Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'One of the great Test match days for India', Twitter erupts in joy as Virat Kohli's men register emphatic win in Lord's Test

India beat England in the second Test by 151 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Here's how twitter reacted to the stunning victory