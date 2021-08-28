India vs England: 'Fantastic, ruthless performance', Cricket Twitter hails Joe Root and Co's emphatic innings victory at Headingley

England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley on Saturday with more than a day to spare.

Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.

India, 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs on Saturday with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.

India's 278 all out, however, was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 — made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss — which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.

The tourists resumed Saturday on 215-2 but, with 80 overs bowled, England took the new ball straight from the start of Saturday's play.

From the moment Cheteshwar Pujara was lbw to Robinson without adding to his overnight 91, lbw playing no shot to Robinson, England were in complete command Saturday, with Kohli falling soon afterwards for 55 -- his first fifty of the series.

The match was a personal triumph for England captain Joe Root, who top-scored with 121 out of a total on 432 on his Headingley home ground.

Piers Morgan calls it a 'brilliant performance'

Brilliant performance by England. Congrats @root66 & the team, especially Ollie Robinson who was sensational this morning.

Great win, great series - Test cricket at its best. 👍 pic.twitter.com/u8dFXnWWSB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 28, 2021

Former captain Michael Vaughan hails the current side for a 'fantastic, ruthless performance'

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

102 minutes of carnage on Saturday morning

All done in 102 minutes this morning. Outstanding from England's bowlers, less good by India's batsmen. Series tantalisingly poised at 1-1. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) August 28, 2021

Top-notch stuff from the Englishmen despite missing a few key names

Credit to the English bowling unit for being relentless. Kept the pressure on India in both the innings. 78 was an aberration but the quality displayed today was top notch. England are without Broad, Archer, Woakes, Wood, Stone & even Stokes. Robinson has been impressive — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 28, 2021

India's most disappointing loss in recent years? Or would that be Adelaide 2020?

Perhaps India’s most disappointing defeat in the last 4-5 years. Calls for deep introspection, change in tactics and some personnel methinks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021

Life comes full circle for Indian fans

Leeds 2002 to Leeds 2021. Life comes a full circle for Indian cricket fans of our generation. 🙂#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 28, 2021

With inputs from AFP