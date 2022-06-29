India vs England, 5th Test: Important numbers to take note of

The fifth and the final Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on 1st July, 2022 in Birmingham. The encounter was rescheduled after the Indian contingent that had travelled to England last year was plagued with Covid-19 cases.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had then said in a statement.

The teams are now gearing up with the visitors having a 2-1 lead in the series. A lot however has changed since India's last tour. Both the sides have new captains as Virat Kohli and Joe Root stepped down from the captaincy of their respective sides. All-rounder Ben Stokes was named the new skipper of the England team who started his captaincy career with a phenomenal 3-0 Test series win against New Zealand at home.

India on the other hand appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain. The visitors were dealt a couple of severe blows before the series got underway as Rohit tested positive for COVID-19 and KL Rahul, one of the heroes of the Test series, didn't travel due to injury. Now, it is most likely that Jasprit Bumrah would lead the side if Rohit is not fit.

Here we take a look at some milestones approaching in this game:

1) If Jasprit Bumrah leads the team in this Test, he would be the second fast bowler after Kapil Dev to captain an Indian side in a Test.

2) If India clinch a win or manage a draw in this Test, then this would be the fourth time where the Asian side will win a Test series in England. The side has won a Test series in England in 1971, 1986 and 2007 before this.

3) India spinner R Ashwin has 442 Test wickets under his belt and needs eight more to complete 450 scalps in the longer format.

4) Rishabh Pant has a total of 1920 Test runs and needs 80 more to go past the 2000-run mark.

5) England pacer Stuart Broad is one wicket away from picking up 550 scalps in Test cricket.

6) Jack Leach has a total of 92 Test wickets to his name and needs eight more to complete 100 dismissals in the format.

